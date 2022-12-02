Read full article on original website
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor accepts invite to play in 2023 Senior Bowl
Alabama fifth-year senior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in January, the game announced early Monday morning. The veteran is the first Crimson Tide player to accept an invite to play in the upcoming all-star game for seniors, which will take place inside Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Oregon extends offer to Alabama CB Khyree Jackson
Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program know they have holes to fill on their roster and they know they will be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal to try and fill those holes. In the first hours of the NCAA Transfer Window being open, the Ducks have extended an offer to a defensive player from the Alabama football program.
