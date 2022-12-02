Wrestling Weekly: The greatness of The Bloodline

Les & Vic also talk about the questions regarding William Regal and FTR's future.

So who is your favorite faction in wrestling and why is it The Bloodline?

On the new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I talk about another stellar week for WWE's top faction.

In addition, we discuss a newsworthy AEW Dynamite with ratings that should be troubling and we have some conversations about the futures of William Regal and FTR.

Thanks for listening and have a great weekend~!

Click Here To Listen