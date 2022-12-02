Complete game broadcast of the 2022 Washington State Class 4A High School State Football Championship. The Lake Stevens Vikings take on the Kennedy Catholic Lancers, Saturday, December 3, 2022, live from George Nordi Field at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Amp Harrell. The KRKO Marysville Toyota was junior defensive lineman Ashten Hendrickson who had a key interception, just one minute into the game, and that set the tone for the rest of the evening. Final Score: Lake Stevens 24, Kennedy Catholic 22. Lake Stevens wins the state title on their fifth all-time attempt (1985, 1994, 2018, 2021 and 2022).

22 HOURS AGO