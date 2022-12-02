Read full article on original website
Margaritaville Lake Resort proves there's no place like paradise for the holidays
Good tidings and even greater joy are waiting at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe this season, where the five o’clock vibes are looking plenty festive.Break free from the hustle and bustle and take advantage of the resort’s special promotion, “There’s No Place Like Paradise for the Holidays,” that gets you incredible deals for that suite life with no resort fees — plus access to the onsite golf club and spa along with mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, boat rentals, heated pools, and more.You can also get in on a number of festive events at this lakeside locale. Check out these ideas for...
California cult fave In-N-Out Burger finally reveals opening date for wildly anticipated Woodlands location
Cult favorite fast food restaurant In-N-Out Burger will open its fourth Houston-area location in The Woodlands this Thursday, November 30, the Houston Chronicle reports. Located in a former Sweet Tomatoes at 1717 Lake Woodlands Dr., it will offer indoor seating for 84 and a 24-seat covered patio. After years of rumors and speculation, the California-based chain opened two locations in Katy and Stafford simultaneously in 2019. Diners immediately flocked to both with hour or more waits for drive-thru orders. Debates immediately followed about the newcomer’s quality relative to local favorite Whataburger.Founder Harry Snyder opened the first In-N-Out in 1948 in...
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’
HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss. Through December 31st, home shoppers can also...
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain opens fourth Houston-area location in Katy with drive-thru, murals, and wicked treats
A cult favorite doughnut chain continues to cast its spell on Houston. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its new Katy shop early Monday, November 28.Located in a former dry cleaner at 1301 N Fry Road, the new Voodoo features hand-painted murals, a see-through production kitchen, and the shop’s signature spinning display cases, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim...
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5
Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
'Burn you twice' hot chicken chain spices up Houston with fifth fiery location
A rapidly growing chicken tender restaurant will soon arrive in Spring. Urban Bird Hot Chicken will open its fifth Houston-area store next year in January.Located in the former B.Good space at 2162 Spring Stuebner Rd., Urban Bird will be part of The Market, a Kroger-anchored shopping center within the the larger City Place mixed-use development. Other nearby tenants include Torchy’s Tacos, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Beard Papa’s, the Japan-based cream puff bakery.First opened in 2020, Urban Bird is a chicken tenders concept with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The six options range from "country" up to...
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Gooey-centered cookie bakery opens in Tanglewood/Briargrove area with oversized treats and more
A Cypress-based cookie bakery is ready to open its first retail location in Briargrove. Milk Mustache will open its new location in the former Michael’s Cookie Jar space at 1864 Fountain View Dr. As CultureMap reported in July, founder Tracy Jones started Milk Mustache by giving away cookies to first responders, drive-by birthday parties, and daycare centers. Eventually, the enthusiastic response prompted her to turn the side hustle into a business by opening a bakery in Cypress. Over time, she developed her recipe as a hefty, 6-ounce cookie that’s approximately 4 inches in diameter. Similar in approach to New York’s...
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
kwhi.com
DREAMLINER DINER TO CLOSE DEC. 18
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport will soon be closing. The diner opened at the airport on December 17, 2021, after formerly operating as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant. In the post, Canion thanked the City of Brenham and all of the pilots, airport business operators and customers for their support over the past year.
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' BBQ joint's Katy outpost closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes. Sadly, the local outpost couldn't replicate the magic of the original in Llano.2. Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH. Our columnist explains why travelers might be in "for a big, pleasant surprise at Houston’s Bush-Intercontinental Airport."3. Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays. We rounded up where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors.4. Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud. Additionally, Holmes faces a fine of $400 million.5. Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby. The spacecraft cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
