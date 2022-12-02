ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditor finds University of Louisiana Monroe fixes student data vulnerabilities

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) — The University of Louisiana Monroe has fixed issues with safeguarding student information highlighted in an audit last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report this week that "determined that management has resolved the prior-report finding related to Noncompliance with Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Regarding Student Information Security."

The LLA last year found ULM did not have a formal documented risk assessment or related safeguards for student information required by the legislation.

"ULM has information technology policies and practices that require employee training, Banner system policies and procedures, a documented disaster recovery plan, and password policy, but has not performed a formal documented risk assessment including safeguards to address identified risk as required by federal regulations," the March 2021 audit read.

"As a result, there is an increased risk for unauthorized disclosure, misuse, alteration, destruction, or other compromise of student information."

Michael Camille, ULM's vice president for Information Services and Student Success, responded to the 2021 audit with a letter to the LLA in Feb. 2021 that agreed "there can be no assurance that these safeguards are sufficient without a thorough formal risk assessment being conducted."

Camille wrote that the risk assessment, conducted by an external independent firm, was already under way at the time, and he promised to "go over the recommendations in the report, item-by-item, to address every risk identified."

"The safeguards that we will implement will control the risks to security, confidentiality, and integrity of student information," Camille wrote. "This phase of the corrective action is expected to be completed by December 15, 2021, when all items of concern identified in the risk assessment will have been addressed."

The LLA report published on Monday confirms school officials followed through with the work. The most recent audit also reviewed ULM's financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, including assets, liabilities, net position, revenues, and expenses.

"Based on the results of these procedures, we did not report any findings," auditors wrote. "In addition, the account balances and classes of transactions, as adjusted, are materially correct."

