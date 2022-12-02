ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Piqué is in full dad mode playing soccer with his eldest son [PHOTOS]

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Gerard Piqué is making the most of the last month he will spend with his children in Barcelona, Spain. The retired athlete was captured in full dad mode while playing soccer with one of the sons he shares with Shakira .

In the images, Gerard and Milan go head to head on a sidewalk while trying to take control of the ball.

The retired soccer player finally gets a hold of the ball while his son does his best to recover it.

The match concludes with a loving hug, and the pair continue their route to an undisclosed location.

Milan’s parents reunited in court on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to ratify their child custody agreement , months after announcing their split in June.

The former couple, who never married, but had two sons and lived together as a family for 11 years, allegedly came to a suitable arrangement for the benefit of Sasha and Milan. The Colombian singer and the recently retired soccer player signed the agreement in Barcelona.

Shakira and Gerard reunited in court on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to ratify their child custody agreement, months after announcing their split in June.

Both were captured entering and exiting the courthouse with their legal teams and surrounded by the press, which unsuccessfully tried to get some words from the stars.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué reunite in court to formalize their child custody agreement

Shakira photographed with her kids and a hot surf instructor

Shakira invites her fans to join the ‘Monotonía’ dance challenge

As reported by “El Gordo y La Flaca” international reporter Jordi Martin , Shakira and Gerard used different doors to avoid seeing each other and signed the documents in different rooms.

Milan and Sasha already have a school in Miami

According to reports, sources revealed Gerard Piqué sacrificed for the benefit of the children, which reportedly will start 2023 in a new school that Shakira has already found for them in Miami.

When is Shakira moving to Miami?

According to Martin, on January 7, 2023, the “Pies Descalzos” singer will head to the United States with her sons as they begin their new school year on January 9. It is also rumored that Piqué is househunting in Miami.

Comments / 0

