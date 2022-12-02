Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Interdisciplinary Care Teams in Epilepsy Care: Lucretia Long, ARPN-CNP
The associate clinical professor of neurology at OSU Wexner Medical Center discussed the state of interdisciplinary care for individuals with epilepsy, and how these care teams operate. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It has a dramatic improvement in overall outcomes for patients and families with epilepsy, and...
neurologylive.com
Using Semiology to Improve Epilepsy Clinical Trials: Jacqueline French, MD
The professor of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and chief medical officer of the Epilepsy Foundation discussed the critical need to ensure the proper classification of seizures when enrolling patients in clinical trials. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We really need the investigators to pay...
neurologylive.com
Jacksonian Epilepsy and the Jacksonian March: R. Edward Hogan, MD
The professor of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis, and the president of the American Epilepsy Society, shared his perspective on John Hughlings Jackson’s observations of epilepsy in the brain and how it can inform modern practice. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “[John Hughlings Jackson’s]...
neurologylive.com
Broad Anti-inflammatory Approaches Feasible for Epilepsy: Nicholas Varvel, PhD
The assistant professor in the department of pharmacology and chemical biology at Emory University School of Medicine spoke about immune cells in epilepsy based on his special lecture at the 2022 AES Annual Meeting. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We have been interested in the roles that...
neurologylive.com
Dementia and Active Seizures Reveal Association With Worse Clinical Outcomes
Recent findings presented in a poster at the 2022 AES revealed that higher mortality and shorter lifespans were associated with patients with dementia who have active seizures. In a recent multivariate logistic regression analysis, findings revealed that patients with dementia and active seizures at a younger age have worse cognition,...
Comments / 0