Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two gun-wielding suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly Harlem shooting. According to investigators, the two unidentified men in the video got into an argument with Jose Morales, 39, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West 140th Street and Broadway. As the confrontation escalated, one of the two men shot Morales in the chest, while the other displayed a black gun, cops said. Both suspects then took off on foot. The video shows the duo walking away with handguns in their hands. Morales was taken to NYC Health +...

3 DAYS AGO