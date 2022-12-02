Read full article on original website
Tulane falls to Fordham 95-90
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Men’s Basketball (5-3) dropped a barn burner to Fordham (8-1) on Saturday morning in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, 95-90. Four members of the Wave scored in double digits led by a career high of 25 from Kevin Cross. Jalen Cook also nabbed 25 and added five assists. Tylan Pope scored a career high 15 and Jaylen Forbes had 15, with eight coming from the free throw line.
Tulane to face USC in Cotton Bowl
The Tulane Green Wave will face the USC Trojans in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Tulane earned the bid to one of the New Years Six bowl games after defeating UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday. The win loacked the No. 16 Green Wave into the spot as the top ranked Group of 5 team in the country.
Tulane comes through to win AAC crown with long-term success in mind
There was a Yulman Stadium record attendance of 30,118 on hand. With revenge in mind, the favored Green Wave set out to prove that they were the better team, which was not the case less than a month ago. John Rhys Plumlee passed for 132 yards and a touchdown and...
No. 8 Samford edges No. 17 SLU, 48-42, in FCS second round overtime classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran in for the game-winning 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium. Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears earns New Orleans Athlete of the Month honor
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane running back Tyjae Spears has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for November. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Spears is the second straight Green Wave football player to earn the honor, joining quarterback Michael Pratt, who collected the October award.
Ragin’ Cajuns slip past Privateers on late free throws, 78-77
NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Dalcourt scored five points, with his final two coming on a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team to a bizarre 78-77 victory over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.
Agnew’s season-high not enough in SLU loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn’t keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Three Privateers reach double figures in loss at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-5) leveled things off after a difficult start and had three in double figures but it wasn’t enough as they fell 79-61 to the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Saturday at the Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers jumped out to a...
Winfield carries Lutcher to title game in win at West Feliciana
His nickname is “Lunch.” All season long, Lutcher senior quarterback D’Wayne Winfield has been nurturing himself at the expense of devouring opposing defenses. That trend continued Friday night against unbeaten West Feliciana in the Non Select Division II state semifinals. Winfield put the Bulldogs on his back...
Scott, Destrehan seek another title game appearance with seasoned squad
Unbeaten third seed Destrehan (12-0) hosts No. 6 Westgate (10-3) in the Non-Select Division I state semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. The visiting Tigers are the defending Class 4A state champion and were reclassified as a Division I school in early September, and they have handled it very well. Westgate has playoff wins over Slidell (35-14), Slidell (28-7) and Neville (21-10).
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
Brother Martin’s electrifying second half fuels 55-24 state semifinal win at Carencro
CARENCRO – Momentum swings in games occur all the time. Sometimes, they produce small gains while on other occasions, they produce huge advantages. And then there are times when the dramatic and sudden change turns into an avalanche. In Super Bowl XLIV, Sean Payton daringly called for an onside...
Brother Martin’s Torey Lambert named GNO QB Club Prep Player of Week
Brother Martin senior running back Torey Lambert has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week 14 by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football.
Brother Martin, John Curtis, three River Parishes schools headed to Dome
For the first time since 1978, two Catholic League schools will face off for a state football championship. No. 13 seed Brother Martin will face third-seeded John Curtis Christian for the Division I Select title after the Crusaders and Patriots each went on the road and rallied in the second half for victories.
