Historical Society to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration Next Weekend
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to Pinecrest Historical Village next weekend for its annual Pinecrest Christmas celebration. The holiday festivities will start at 4:00 on Friday (December 9th) with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you...
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Continues Christmas Tree Ship Tradition This Weekend
The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc is ready for the holiday season and will be hosting an event on Saturday. The Annual Christmas Tree Ship Day will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the Sub Pub opening up 15 minutes later to sell hot chocolate and coffee. Then at 10:00,...
Live mannequins brought Downtown Neenah to life
A Very Neenah Christmas returned for its 25th year, and over 30 live mannequin displays brought the city to life.
Chad Lewis Explores the Darker Side of the Holiday Season with Legends & Folklore of Winter at Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was written by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. Winter has finally descended upon Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and the Holidays are looming over our heads. The first snow fall always gets me in the mood to put up lights outside and to start arranging our holiday decorations inside. But, just like with anything else, there is a darker side to the merry and bright of the holidays and winter days and nights in Wisconsin.
Valders Music Programs to Host Christmas Concerts Over Next Couple of Weeks
The Valders School District has three Christmas concerts coming up soon. The first one is actually scheduled for this Sunday at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc. The High School music programs will perform at 4:00 p.m., with tickets costing $10. Then, this coming Thursday (December 8th), the Elementary School Music Program will host a pair of concerts in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
Gerds/Review: Live show audiences coming back
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19. Some are selling out their holiday productions. During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something. Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in...
Mishicot Business Association to Host 13th Annual Christmas in the Village Saturday
The Christmas spirit will be flowing throughout the Village of Mishicot on Saturday. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the Mishicot Business Association is hosting its 13th annual Christmas in the Village celebration with numerous local businesses. Mittens will be given away at participating stores, banks, bars, and businesses, and a drawing...
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute Spring 2023 Registration Begins on Monday
UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) goes live Monday, December 5 with registration for Spring 2023 courses. Each semester more than 500 members engage with hundreds of classes taught by current and retired faculty and community enthusiasts. LLI has created an exciting line-up of 211 in-person courses, live and...
Manitowoc Lincoln to Host Class of 2027 Freshman Orientation This Week
Manitowoc Lincoln High School is inviting the class of 2027 to a Freshmen and Parents/Guardians Orientation this week. The event will take place on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. Attendees will learn about the comprehensive academic, club, and athletic offerings available to all Lincoln...
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
Holiday Spotlight: Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches
(WFRV) – They have new menu items perfect for the colder weather. Local 5 Live visited Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches with a look at just some of the items including Hot Ham Cheese Pimento, Cheese curds, and they offer fresh bread baked throughout the day. Olive’s Pizza and...
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
Oudenhoven Wins Farm Bureau’s New Farming for the Future Award
Kelly Oudenhoven was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Kelly is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her husband Keith are...
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
Toddler Injured In Fall At Plymouth High School
There are questions to answer about how a toddler fell and was seriously injured at Plymouth High School. It happened Saturday morning in a stairwell in the school. Details about why the 20-month-old was in the school or in the stairwell haven’t been provided. Police say the toddler was...
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
Door County Member Wins Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Contest
Rachel Harmann of Door County Farm Bureau was selected as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the...
