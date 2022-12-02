Read full article on original website
LMPD: Man in serious condition after stabbing on Fern Valley Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers from the 7th Division responded to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road, that is just east of Preston Highway, in response to a call about a stabbing.
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 4 family members dead in Valley Station; LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after four people were found dead in Valley Station. According to a spokesman for LMPD, officers received a report of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4500 block of East Pages Lane. When officers arrived...
Coroner identifies 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton. The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a...
U-Haul truck overturns on Clark Memorial Bridge; driver goes to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a U-Haul truck overturns on the Clark Memorial Bridge. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Police say the driver was headed north on the bridge while towing a vehicle. The truck began to shift and the driver lost control.
Two men, who are twins, accused of killing a man in the Russell neighborhood, faced a judge on Friday.
Marshall and Marcus Murray, 29, are both charged with murder and burglary in the shooting of Timothy Greer on Oct. 22 on Esquire Alley. Court documents say that multiple witnesses identified the two going in the front door and running out back after the shooting. The victim died several days...
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
LaGrange teenager dies after late-night crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A LaGrange teenager has died after after a crash late Friday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Ayden Altman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on I-71 South between mile markers 22 and 23 in Oldham County. It...
Scott County man charged in fatal crash
AUSTIN, Ind. — A Scott County man is facing charges after a deadly crash. Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of State Route 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin.
JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students
Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
Santa brings smiles to Dream Factory kids at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some proof that Santa doesn't always rely on Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer to spread his holiday cheer. Sunday, the jolly old elf climbed aboard the WLKY Chopper HD and let our own Chopper Bill drop him off at the Annual Dream Factory Christmas Party at Mellwood Art Center.
Street sign in Parkland neighborhood dedicated to former State Rep. Reginald Meeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reginald Meeks dedicated nearly 40 years to serving others, and on Friday the former state representative received an honor that brought him to tears. Dozens of people turned out, including family members from across the country to pay tribute to the west Louisville native. Meeks was...
Inspector general says LMPD is blocking investigations into officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's inspector general says Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking his investigations into allegations of officer wrongdoing. It's a claim that LMPD disputes. Three Louisville Metro Council members have filed an ordinance to address this issue between the office of the inspector general and LMPD. They...
Honor Flight Bluegrass delivers Christmas cards to veterans
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Honor Flight Bluegrass is hoping to spread some cheer this holiday season via the mailbox. Each year, they group asks the community to take the time to write a few cards of appreciation to Kentucky's veterans. Saturday, thousands of Christmas cards were collected at the Middletown...
Christmas festivities spread cheer throughout the Louisville Metro area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highlands:. The tree has been lit and it's looking a lot more like Christmas in the Highlands. The 37th annual Bardstown Road Aglow wrapped up Saturday evening. The event celebrates and Highlights local businesses on Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues. The fun includes holiday music,...
Louisville landlords required to remove lead-based hazards after ordinance passes unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big step toward removing lead from rental units will soon be law. "Every single day there are children in our community that are having their futures stolen away because they are exposed to lead," councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said Friday. Armstrong was the primary sponsor...
Santa is making a stop at the Louisville Zoo next weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa Claus is adding another stop in Louisville this holiday season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will be at the Louisville Zoo. This marks his second visit to the zoo this year, with his first being back in July for "Santa's Summer Safari."
UofL men's basketball gives back with a teddy bear toss for kids in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was raining teddy bears at halftime of Sunday's UofL men's basketball game. Fans were encouraged to bring stuffed animals as part of the team's second annual Teddy Bear Toss. In all, 572 of them were collected. They'll be donated to UofL Health Peace Hospital. It's...
Kosair Kids celebrate the holiday with gifts, Santa at Mellwood Arts Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, Kosair Charities hosted its Kosair Kids Holiday Party Sunday. About 300 kids in need were treated to gifts, a good time, and a visit from Santa at the Mellwood Art Center. The University of Louisville football team donated bikes...
Ballard High School hosts holiday craft show fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, the Ballard High School baseball boosters hosted their annual Holiday Halls Arts and Crafts Show. It featured more than 150 booths with goods from 130 vendors, including things like wreaths, ornaments, custom jewelry, cookies, fudge and much more. It's a major fundraiser for the...
Louisville Cardinals suffer 8th straight loss to the Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are now 0-8 for the season after being defeated by the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The Hurricanes walked away with another win after defeating the Cards 80-53 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville will go on to play against the Florida State Seminoles...
