Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley
BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Daily Notes: Garoppolo done for season, wait and see on Lamar Jackson injury
Monday morning's fantasy football news wrap: the 49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson's injury needs evaluation and multiple running backs and wide receivers left Sunday's game early due to injury.
Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson's Passing Ability
Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...
Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Both Humphrey and Hamilton have been declared active for the game. Humphrey tweaked his ankle during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but...
First Call: Hazy prognosis for Lamar Jackson's knee before Steelers game; potential Bryan Reynolds trade targets
Monday’s “First Call” has John Harbaugh’s murky forecast for Lamar Jackson as “Steelers week” looms in Baltimore. A former Penn State standout stars in the NFC East. So does a former WPIAL great. Plus, we give you some Bryan Reynolds trade talk, and we...
Courtland Sutton (illness) will play in Broncos' Week 13 contest
Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton (illness) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Sutton has operated as the Broncos' primary pass-catcher for most of the season, but that role has meant surprisingly little for fantasy football purposes in the team's struggling offense. He was limited in practice all week with an illness, but it sounds like he should be fine for today's game.
Michael Vick Is Set To Produce A Docuseries Examining The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback In The NFL
If you keep up with the NFL, then you probably know that it’s a great time to be a Black quarterback in the league. Everywhere you look, there’s a Black quarterback taking their team to new heights or breaking a new record. You can’t turn on your television without seeing them on commercials and the endorsement deals are in an abundance. Although we’re in a golden age of Black quarterbacks, we have to be very clear that this isn’t the first. One of the all time great Black quarterbacks, Michael Vick, will focus on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America in an upcoming docuseries.
Saints' QB options for 2023: New Orleans' best shot at franchise passer is in NFL Draft — kind of
So, who wants to play quarterback for the Saints next season?. Unsurprisingly, replacing Drew Brees hasn't been a simple or easy task. Since Brees' retirement following the 2020 season, the team has started Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. That's not exactly a "Who's who"...
