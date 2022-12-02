ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
The Longmont Leader

Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Yardbarker

Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson's Passing Ability

Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...
numberfire.com

Courtland Sutton (illness) will play in Broncos' Week 13 contest

Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton (illness) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Sutton has operated as the Broncos' primary pass-catcher for most of the season, but that role has meant surprisingly little for fantasy football purposes in the team's struggling offense. He was limited in practice all week with an illness, but it sounds like he should be fine for today's game.
Black America Web

Michael Vick Is Set To Produce A Docuseries Examining The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback In The NFL

If you keep up with the NFL, then you probably know that it’s a great time to be a Black quarterback in the league. Everywhere you look, there’s a Black quarterback taking their team to new heights or breaking a new record. You can’t turn on your television without seeing them on commercials and the endorsement deals are in an abundance. Although we’re in a golden age of Black quarterbacks, we have to be very clear that this isn’t the first. One of the all time great Black quarterbacks, Michael Vick, will focus on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America in an upcoming docuseries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy