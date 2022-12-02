ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate Who Was Beaten To Death In NJ Prison 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Martin Sanchez Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that occurred at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

“He always took care of his family and defended them in any way," said a relative of Sanchez's.

At 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities were notified that Sanchez was unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

He was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities.

The matter continues to be under active investigation. Anyone wishing to share information may contact CCP Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit tips at CCPO.TIPS.

Comments / 72

Wilberto Rodriguez
2d ago

first and foremost I don't know who the inmate is but just because you go to jail doesn't mean that you're a bad person you should choose your words more different everybody in jail is not guilty remember that

Reply(4)
77
Mooney BoutHer ShMoney
2d ago

Just because someone land themselves in jail doesn't mean they are bad. You don't know that man's life story that's why the Bible teaches us not to judge others

Reply(10)
48
Harold Simpson
2d ago

You people always want to throw money at every situation saying that will fix the problem. That's not the answer. Billions have been spent and no changes. You also say "Pookie a good boy, he finnin to start college, he shouldn't be in jail". That's all fantasy fictitious nonsense too. "Pookie" is right where he needs to be. People get so many breaks, by the time they finally serve time they already done been given free passes for stealing, beating and hurting people already. Stop with the "kid gloves" and start holding folks accountable. Instead it's getting worse as George Soros elected fake prosecutors let the criminals go and instead try to put the police in jail. Real Talk!! 👍🏻

Reply(6)
9
