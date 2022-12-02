Read full article on original website
Related
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
Women's Health
The 14 Best Heated Socks to Keep Your Feet Warm
Temperatures are dropping, and the circulation to your hands and feet might be, too. If your feet seem to always be cold, no matter how expensive your Merino-wool socks are or how high-tech your new boots are, you may need to drop some cash on next-level foot-warming technology. Whether you're hitting the slopes, prepping for a morning of shoveling snow in the driveway, or heading out for a brisk walk around town, add a new pair of these heated socks to your outfit to keep your feet feeling like they're resting next to a fireplace. Not to mention, these heated socks are also perfect for people who work for long hours out in the elements during the winter season.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Health and Wellness: Three reasons your vertigo is worse in winter
If you’ve ever suffered from an episode of vertigo, then you already know how debilitating it can be, and you never want it to happen again. Vertigo is a sensation where the environment around you spins, making you feel dizzy and off-balance. When you’re experiencing a severe episode of vertigo, it can be a real feeling of helplessness. The feeling of dizziness can be so severe that you can’t even get out of bed, never mind walk or drive anywhere.
CNET
Stay Warm With Up to 25% Off All Gobi Heat Winter Gear Today
Have you ever walked outside in the winter and wished you had heated clothes to help you make it through the bone chilling weather? If so, Gobi Heat has your back with its spend more, save more sale for up to 25% off. This December sale is as follows: Spend...
natureworldnews.com
Coldest Weather of Season Recorded in Siberia Reaching 53 Below Temperature
Reports revealed that Siberia, on November 16, Wednesday, recorded the coldest weather of its season, and the impact extended to portions of the Middle East and Northern Iraq's mountainous parts. Siberia has been known for extremely cold temperatures, sometimes the harshest of the season. The record showed that Siberia is...
Cold weather alert issued in England as lows of -10C possible
Health agency warns of frost and wintry showers across UK from Wednesday as Arctic airmass hits
The 4 Best Portable Heaters to Use This Winter
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're someone who is always cold, winter is the time of year you're going to need to bring out a few key pieces of gear: from heated blankets to wool base layers, there's lots of products that can help keep you warm and toasty during snowy evenings. Perhaps the product that will go the furthest in your battle against cold fingers and toes is the portable heater. Affordable and lightweight, if you find the best portable heater to suit your needs, it can really pack a punch. When looking for the right one for your household, we considered a few types to showcase -- because you may want to use one just for yourself, you may want to use it outdoors or in a tent, or you may want to heat up a small room or bedroom with it. These categories guided our selections, and we think we found the best ones you can find online for a fairly decent price, too. Most importantly, they needed to have safety features: all of the selections on our list have automatic shut-off in case the device overheats or tips over. As always, it's very important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines when it comes to your portable heater, and as a general rule, you'll want to unplug it whenever the heater is not in use or when you leave the house. However, when used correctly, you'll find that a portable heater keeps you and your family warm without taking up a large amount of space, making a lot of noise, or expelling a lot of energy -- which will keep you warm without costing you a lot of money on your next electric bill. We rounded up our favorites below:
BBC
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
UK weather: Britain braces for snow and ice as temperatures plummet
Snow could fall in Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-east England from Wednesday, with travel disrupted
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
natureworldnews.com
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
natureworldnews.com
UK Will Experience Snowfall Next Week as a New Weather Monster Arrives
In a few days, the UK is expected to receive its first snowfall of the season, but it won't be brought on by the Beast from the East. Instead, the Troll from Trondheim is slated to turn sizable portions of northern Britain white the following week. Jim Dale of British...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Electric Blanket and Heated Mattress for 2022
With fall fast approaching and winter not too far behind, you should be planning for warmth to fight cases of flu and colds. The rapidly changing climate saw last year’s winter have record-low temperatures. Just in case this year is the same, we recommend you prepare appropriately. Night time can be especially cold; as your body sleeps, you may get colder.
BBC
UK weather: Met Office warns of below freezing temperatures
The Met Office has warned that severe cold weather is set to hit the UK this week, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -6C (21F) in some places. Snow is likely in northern Scotland, although temperatures will be low enough to make it a possibility anywhere in the country. Frost and...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected in December to January in the Northwest, Bringing More Snow to Seattle, Portland and Oregon
The latest weather forecast said a cold weather pattern would emerge from December to January in the portions of Northwest, bringing snow to Seattle, Oregon and Portland. As the calendar flipped to December, the beginning of the month experienced severe weather conditions, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, tornadoes and snow.
