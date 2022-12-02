Sal Durante, the S.I. resident who found the limelight after catching Roger Maris’ 61st homer, has died

Read full article on original website
Bennett brings state title back to Buffalo with runaway victory in AA football final
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buffalo’s best football team asserted its state supremacy on the big domed stage. Bennett won the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a resounding rout, 42-8 against Newburgh Free Academy on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University. “I’m so proud of these kids,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “This means […]
Banditland opener a letdown for frenzied fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A juiced crowd of orange-clad devotees was welcomed at KeyBank Center on Saturday night by a sentimental video narrated by John Tavares, the Hall of Famer who played in the first 24 Bandits seasons and is in his fourth as head coach. “You fuel us, you encourage us, you all inspire […]
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Where might UB go bowling?
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo secured its place in the college football bowl tapestry by winning Friday’s regular season finale against Akron at UB Stadium. Improving to 6-6, the Bulls became the 81st eligible team in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. This is the fourth time in five years and sixth in school […]
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo
I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some brave people who didn't mind running into cold water in the wind did the 16th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New York on Saturday. They raised a record-breaking $430,000 and it will all help local Special Olympic athletes. It was also the...
Viral TikTok shows Orchard Park resident trying to remove snow from top of car
One Orchard Park resident tried unconventionally to remove a giant block of snow from her car - with the efforts all captured on a now-viral TikTok video.
Fatal shooting in Buffalo early Saturday morning
Buffalo Police is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Buffalo just after 2 a.m. EST near Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue. Read more here:
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
