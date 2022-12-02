Read full article on original website
Couple weak storms will pass through the Great Lakes this week
Monday will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers and a high of 36. Accumulations will be minor-- less than half an inch, at most. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a few flurries and light snow showers with a high of 34. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a high...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
Green Bay doctor advises on how to stay healthy this holiday season
(WLUK) -- It's that time of year when illnesses ramp up and Northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Between flu, RSV and COVID-19, it can be hard to stay healthy. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency physician with Bellin Health, says viral infections are up this year and health care providers are busy.
Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Wisconsin gas prices fall to $3 a gallon
(WLUK) -- Gas prices in Green Bay dropped below $3 a gallon. GasBuddy reports that the average price in Green Bay has fallen 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today. Prices in Green Bay are 87.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
Low flu vaccination rates cause Wisc. health officials to worry ahead of holiday season
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are anxiously looking ahead to the holiday season as they report lower vaccination rates. Children's Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin hosted a discussion Friday to express their concerns about the low vaccinations for influenza. "When I see the rates of vaccine and the...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COVID-19 activity continues to creep up in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- More Wisconsin counties are in the "medium" level for COVID-19 activity as new cases increase. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows 21 counties in the "medium" category, including Marinette and Florence. At that level, the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions.
Wisconsin’s law on substance use in pregnancy is wrong, leading doctors say
Every leading professional medical association that has considered the issue in the United States condemns approaches that punish pregnant people for substance use. In Wisconsin, Act 292 takes the opposite approach: The law can force people into treatment and even incarceration. The law passed in 1997 amid a national "crack...
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Utility bills across Wisconsin to increase come January
(WLUK) -- Utility bills will be increasing next year but not as much as electric companies wanted. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin met Thursday to decide the amount. They met for several hours with the energy rate increases being a main topic of conversation. Wisconsin Public Service and We...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
