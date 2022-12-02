ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

What to watch for from the Mets at MLB’s Winter Meetings

By Abbey Mastracco, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The Winter Meetings begin Sunday in San Diego and it may finally bring some clarity to the Mets’ ongoing roster retool. With Jacob deGrom still unsigned it could provide an opportunity to finally get him signed.

The meetings return for the first time since 2019. They were canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and the lockout in 2021. It’s fair to question whether or not the meetings are even that relevant anymore considering executives are typically just texting one another from various hotel suites, but it does still generate excitement and after a sluggish winter, baseball could use some excitement.

Without labor strife, there hasn’t been any urgency for free agents to sign with new teams. Aaron Judge and deGrom can take their time and explore the situations presented to them by each team. Now that all of baseball is convening in one place again, the hot stove might finally heat up.

Here are some storylines to watch for as the Mets head into the biggest week of the offseason.

WHERE WILL DEGROM GO?

The Mets are still hopeful that the free-agent ace will return to the club that drafted and developed him, but deGrom is still doing his own due diligence and exploring other teams in other markets.

The Winter Meetings have often favored starting pitchers of deGrom’s caliber. In 2019, Gerritt Cole and Stephen Strasburg each inked deals, with Cole signing his record-setting $324 million contract with the Yankees and Strasburg signing a $245 million extension with the Washington Nationals. In 2014, Jon Lester signed with the Cubs for $155 million.

For what it’s worth, all of those deals were made in San Diego.

General manager Billy Eppler spoke with the media Thursday and declined to provide a specific update about talks with deGrom, but he did say he has been in touch with a number of players to gauge their markets.

“Talks are continuing to advance on a number of fronts and a number of demographics,” Eppler said in a Zoom call. “Whether it’s starting pitching or position players, there’s some more clarity. And as that continues to happen, and as those conversations continue to happen, you get a sense of things that kind of fall into reality.”

DO THE METS NEED TO SIGN DEGROM FIRST?

According to Eppler, the club does not need to wait on deGrom to proceed with the rest of the offseason. But it’s not simple. The Mets can’t wait forever. They have to put a roster in place and if deGrom continues to take his time with his decision they may need to pivot.

“I wouldn’t say that’s critically important,” Eppler said. “We’ve assessed the market. And again, we’ve had enough dialogue to try to get a sense of what we think is the reality. We are positioned to be able to execute other things if it makes sense and we get close enough. So we don’t need one thing to happen first before other things can become a reality.”

WHERE WILL NIMMO LAND?

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is in the same position as deGrom, exploring free agency for the first time after spending his career with the Mets. He’s the second-best outfielder on the market after Judge, which means he might stay on the market until after Judge is off the board.

Unless, of course, the Mets re-sign him right away.

WILL METS MAKE ANY TRADES?

The Mets could trade for an impact bat. If they lose Nimmo, they will need another outfielder and well, they’re not going after Judge, so we might see a trade for an outfielder. The Mets picked up the option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach but with the way Darin Ruf performed after being traded from the San Francisco Giants, it would be foolish to go into the season trusting him against left-handed pitching. The Mets need more power in their lineup, as was evidenced by their NL wild card loss, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them trade for a bat next week.

The club could also go the trade route to re-tool the bullpen. Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith are the only true relievers under contract through next season. However, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi could also be penciled in for long relief roles.

THE RULE 5 DRAFT AND DRAFT LOTTERY

New this year is the draft lottery, which will take place Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mets made the postseason so they won’t be a lottery team, but it’s still interesting to watch how the first year of the lottery will play out.

A name to watch in the Rule 5 Draft is Jake Mangum. He’s not one of the Mets’ top prospects but he was a star at Mississippi State and the Mets did not protect him by placing him on the 40-man roster at the deadline last month.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
FanSided

3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets

The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
Daily News

Mets’ life after Jacob deGrom begins at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO — The Mets are moving on from Jacob deGrom. DeGrom’s stunning decision to sign a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers with a vesting option for a sixth year on Friday night might still sting but, if the Mets manage to leave San Diego with a new pitcher then it will help it wear off. With the pursuit of the 34-year-old right-hander over, the club has turned its attention to two ...
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Daily News

Bill Madden: Veterans committee can take a stand for character in Hall of Fame vote

Just when we thought we’d said goodbye to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens for a while thanks to the Baseball Writers Association last January, they’re coming around again as two of the eight candidates on the Contemporary Era Hall of Fame ballot which will be voted on Sunday as the kickoff to the winter meetings in San Diego. When Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling all fell off the writers’ ...
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom over the weekend to the Texas Rangers, who signed their former ace to a five-year, $185 million deal. Now, they've shifted their focus to another ace in Justin Verlander. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, Verlander and the Mets have continued to talk over the...
Yardbarker

Mets must now turn their attention to Justin Verlander

With Jacob deGrom officially elsewhere, the New York Mets, without further ado, have got to pivot in no time. The team now desperately needs an ace atop their starting rotation. Luckily, per a few reports, the Mets plan to make an imminent splash for one. Mets in on Justin Verlander,...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy