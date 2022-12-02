Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Low flu vaccination rates cause Wisc. health officials to worry ahead of holiday season
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are anxiously looking ahead to the holiday season as they report lower vaccination rates. Children's Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin hosted a discussion Friday to express their concerns about the low vaccinations for influenza. "When I see the rates of vaccine and the...

Wisconsin gas prices fall to $3 a gallon
(WLUK) -- Gas prices in Green Bay dropped below $3 a gallon. GasBuddy reports that the average price in Green Bay has fallen 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today. Prices in Green Bay are 87.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Washington state lawmakers to consider legality of drug possession
SEATTLE (KOMO) — With a deadline looming, state lawmakers in Washington are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.

Reminders for staying safe as ice forms on lakes and rivers
(WLUK) -- Ice is forming on many Wisconsin waterways, and before you venture out for fishing, snowmobiling or skating, the state Department of Natural Resources has some reminders for you. "Temperature swings, strong winds, currents, underground springs feeding lakes and rivers vary widely across Wisconsin," Maj. April Dombrowski, DNR recreational...

Utility bills across Wisconsin to increase come January
(WLUK) -- Utility bills will be increasing next year but not as much as electric companies wanted. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin met Thursday to decide the amount. They met for several hours with the energy rate increases being a main topic of conversation. Wisconsin Public Service and We...

Couple weak storms will pass through the Great Lakes this week
Monday will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers and a high of 36. Accumulations will be minor-- less than half an inch, at most. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a few flurries and light snow showers with a high of 34. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a high...
