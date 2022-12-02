ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Day 3 search underway for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The search continues for a 7-year-old girl whose last known location is her father’s Paradise, Texas home around 6 p.m Wednesday.

Athena Strand ’s stepmother told Wise County Sheriff’s deputies the girl disappeared following an argument the two of them had while Strand’s father was not home. She said she looked for Strand for an hour before reporting her missing.

Neighbors tell CBS News they’re skeptical about the idea Strand wandered off on her own.

“She’s not OK with being in the dark,” neighbor Melina Owens said. “She doesn’t like the cold.”

Owens said she only knew the missing girl to go next door to her grandmother’s home when unattended.

Dropping temperatures are raising concerns in the north Texas area. Volunteers have coordinated online to look for the girl. CBS News reports she was last seen wearing brown boots with a gray long sleeve shirt and jeans adorned in white flowers.

The Weather Channel forecasts a low of 41 degrees Friday night in Paradise, which is roughly 60 miles north west of Dallas.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management is posting updates on their search, including a Friday morning message asking volunteers not to share information that didn’t come from an official source. Officials also asked concerned locals not to physically interfere in rescue workers’ search efforts.

“Arriving on scene at a large scale incident without being requested to a) offer to help or b) bring unrequested supplies, takes time and resources away from the task at hand,” officials posted on Facebook. “Please stay clear of the area unless there is an official request.”

Professionals involved in the search include Texas Rangers, local police and fire departments and a K-9 team.

Strand’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, wrote on Facebook Thursday night she was thankful for the support she was getting from her family and the Wise County community and vowed to continue her search.

“Athena didn’t walk away or disappear on her own,” she wrote.

An Amber alert was issued Thursday for the missing child. Texas authorities said in a Friday afternoon press conference that Strand’s parents have been cooperative. While there’s no evidence of foul play, investigators “understand that could be a possibility.”

They added that there were no video-capable Ring doorbells in the area that would have recorded the fourth grader’s disappearance. Locals were encouraged to search barns, vehicles and anywhere else on their property where Strand could be.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS DFW

7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
New York Post

Athena Strand’s mom slams ‘absolute monster’ Tanner Horner after 7-year-old found dead

The mother of a 7-year-old Texas girl allegedly abducted and killed by a FedEx driver slammed the suspect as an “absolute monster.” The body of Athena Strand was found in Boyd, Texas, on Friday, after she was apparently taken from her bedroom in Paradise, earlier in the week. Athena’s mom, Maitlyn Gandy, 26, thanked those who’d helped search for Athena and condemned the man accused of taking her in a series of scathing social media posts. Tanner Horner, 31, was arrested in Athena’s disappearance and death and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. “Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and...
CBS DFW

Richardson police find 9-year-old Alex Mata

UPDATE: The Richardson Police Department has found Alex Mata safe and unharmed. RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Richardson Police Department is searching for Alex Mata, 9, after he ran away from home on Nov. 29. Mata is Hispanic, 4'05" tall, 80lbs, with brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.Police said Mata left his home in the 900 block of South Coit Road near Spring Valley Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the early morning hours of Nov. 30, police posted on Facebook that Mata was missing. They updated the post, saying they were still searching for him as of 7:50 a.m. 
International Business Times

2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat

Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
The Independent

Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
People

Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou

Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
Oxygen

Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son

Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
The Independent

Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
NBC News

Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July

A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
People

Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
WGAU

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy