Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Quality time at sea: Families make memories on reunion cruises
Family reunion cruises offer relatives a way to streamline planning, travel as a group, and bond through unique experiences.
How ‘Elvis,’ ‘Good Night Oppy’ and ‘Thirteen Lives’ Used Sound Design to Heighten Their Cinematic Worlds
Good Night Oppy PRIME VIDEO For the feature documentary about NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Exploration Rover Opportunity, Industrial Light & Magic created the extensive Mars sequences in CG, and supervising sound editor/designer Mark Mangini was tasked with creating the sound of the rover. “We wanted to make Oppy somewhat anthropomorphic,” he says. “The engineers themselves set the head of the mast-cam at the height of an average human and the cameras to capture images stereoscopically, like human eyes. However, we didn’t want Oppy to sound whimsical or ‘chatty,’ like many traditional sci-fi robots.” He decided to rely solely on sounds that...
Fanny and Alexander review – Ingmar Bergman’s dark fusion of Shakespeare and Dickens
Ingmar Bergman’s mysterious and terrifying family drama has a realist structure shaken by tremors of supernatural revelation; it is now rereleased for its 40th anniversary in its three-hour theatrical cut (as opposed to the aggregate five hours of Bergman’s originally intended television version). This is maybe Bergman’s most personal film, inspired by a childhood dominated by his formidable and forbidding Lutheran minister father, Erik. Bergman had an older brother and a younger sister, novelist Margareta Bergman, and I wonder if Margareta ever wondered at how very unimportant “Fanny” actually is in this film: an irrelevance that the title misrepresents.
‘Eami’ Creates Unique Entry Into Little-Known Indigenous Region By Blending Factual & Fictional Storytelling – Contenders Documentary
In the semi-documentary film Eami, a word that tellingly means both “forest” and “world” to the indigenous Ayoreo Totobiegosode people of Paraguay, the native’s increasingly shrinking landscape, due to deforestation, serves as a grounded but dreamlike backdrop for a story that blends elements of fiction and nonfiction storytelling. As Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina revealed during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary panel, the inspired approach – which tells the fictionalized story of a 5-year-old girl who, like so many of her people before her, finds herself forced to leave the only home she‘s known as the modern world encroaches – arrived at while...
Donovan Dives Into the Ancient Roots of His New Album, ‘Gaelia,’ and Why He Still Believes Music Can Save the World
Among the many pleasures of Donovan’s new album, “Gaelia,” which is released today on various platforms as well as the singer’s own webstore, is “Lover O Lover,” the second of two new collaborations with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. (The first is the album’s first single, “Rock Me.”) First of all, it’s a great entry point for any conversation about the septuagenarian poet/bard/former pop star and his unique body of work. There’s a timeless, ethereal quality about the track, which nicely matches Donovan’s best ‘60s-era fusions of passionate folk ballads and sensual, melodic hard-rock instrumentations. In the case of “Lover,” “timeless” is...
A Week in Middle East Feels Like a Youthquake of Positive Vibes and Monumental Cultural Change
There’s a dance music fest this week in Riyadh with 730,000 attendees headlined by Bruno Mars, who also lit up the opening night of the second annual Red Sea International Film Fest, and Sharon Stone is in Jeddah talking about her vagina. If Variety news reports from RSIFF are scrambling your preconceived notions about film fests, the Middle East, Saudi Arabian culture and American showbiz stars, you aren’t alone in what the head doctors might call “positive disequilibration.” The famed Cannes Croisette has been replaced in Variety dispatches by the Jeddah Corniche, and Oscar winners in attendance this year such as Spike...
nftplazas.com
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain
In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
Mary Katrantzou’s Greek Island Wedding Was a Kaleidoscopic Celebration of Love and Family
Designer Mary Katrantzou and neurology professor Marios Politis shared their first kiss during a game of truth or dare. The two had been introduced through mutual friends in their home country of Greece while they were both still students. “I had just been accepted to RISD and I remember us having a long discussion about leaving Greece and studying abroad,” Mary remembers. “We then saw each other a year later at a house party. I was 19 when we first started dating and last year marked our 20th anniversary together.”
Alice Diop Says Court Case At Center Of Her French Oscar Entry ‘Saint Omer’ “Overwhelmed Me” – Contenders International
Since it debuted at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury prize, Alice Diop’s first feature Saint Omer has had a robust life on the fall festival circuit. An austere, tightly scripted and subtly acted drama, in which a novelist (Kayije Kagame) becomes fascinated by the trial of an immigrant mother for the murder of her own daughter, the film nevertheless draws deeply on the director’s previous experience as a documentary filmmaker. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Diop revealed that the events depicted in the film reflect her own...
‘Narcosis’ Filmmaker Martijn De Jong On Combining Clairvoyance, Deep Sea Diving And Grief – Contenders International
Narcosis, The Netherlands’ entry for the Best International Feature Oscar, mixes a cocktail of themes perhaps for the first time ever: clairvoyance, deep sea diving and grief. Directed by Martijn de Jong and co-written with his life partner Laura van Dijk, Narcosis is about a young family that is hit by a tragedy and deals with it in a unique way. It won the Audience Award at the Thessaloniki Film Festival as well as Best Film at the Nederlands Film Festival. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage De Jong calls Narcosis “kind of a mirror” to his own family, “but not at all biographical.” During Deadline’s...
Italy’s National Film Museum Reveals Ambitious Restyling Plans Costing Up to $36 Million (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s National Film Museum has revealed ambitious restyling and renovation plans set to change the future of the museum. The revamp will focus on two main areas: the renewal of the facilities and a partial reshaping of the visitors’ experience. The plan’s estimated costs are in the region of €30 million-€35 million ($31 million-$36 million). The plans include, among other things, the creation of new exhibition spaces (most of the underground areas currently hosting storage spaces will be made accessible to visitors); the extensive presence of new VR, AR and Metaverse content, some of which will be managed through dedicated control...
A Spooky Dance, a Collective Memory, and a Weird Little Puppet: Inside TikTok’s Newest Obsession
The human brain is thought to start forming memories around the age of two and a half. Anything that happened before? We’ll have to take someone else’s word for it. Such is the premise for what surely ranks among the strangest TikTok trends of 2022: people trying to convince each other that a puppet dancing and floating in a forest is them when they were a baby. Usually, it’s a parent lying to their child, but sometimes it’s the other way around, or somebody messing with their friend or sibling. And while kids often protest that the puppet isn’t really them,...
Middle Eastern Folklore Expert Explains How Genies' Lamps Really Work
It's not always a prison like in Aladdin.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Charlie’ on VOD, A Documentary About The Legendary Chicago Chef Who Elevated American Cuisine
Love, Charlie, now available on VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, is director Rebecca Halperin’s story of the life of an iconic chef and proprietor of Charlie Trotter’s, a groundbreaking Chicago restaurant. Sadly, today we remember Charlie Trotter not just as a great chef, but as another casualty of the incredibly stressful business of running a critically acclaimed restaurant. Halperin tells this story in compelling fashion, braiding together archival materials and reflections from some of his peers, including Emeril Lagasse and Grant Achatz.
Comments / 0