Ben Minich on In-Home Visit, Early Enrollment & More
On Saturday, Irish Illustrated reconnected with Notre Dame commit Ben Minich. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and an assistant coach stopped by his home in Cincinnati on Friday. This came a week after Minich wrapped up his senior season in a semifinal loss to a program that features another athlete committed to Notre Dame.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
spectrumnews1.com
Ginn and Glenville finally capture OHSAA title
CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in the 51-year history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff tournament a Cleveland Metropolitan School has won a state title. Glenville earned that accolade by defeating Wyoming 26-6 to capture the Division IV crown. What You Need To Know.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Xavier
West Virginia and Xavier square off Saturday evening in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has quite the history with the Musketeers, having faced them 16 times as the head coach of the University of Cincinnati. His record against Xavier? 8-10. If the math doesn't add...
WLWT 5
UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job
CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Following WVU’s 84-74 loss to Xavier on Saturday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and bigs Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell talked about what went wrong. Huggins talked about the missed shots down the stretch while the players talked about the fouling during the game.
Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier
A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host
voiceofmotown.com
Huggins Extremely Unhappy With Player Effort and Performance in Loss
Cincinnati, Ohio – The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell apart late to lose to Xavier (6-3), 84-74 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with his team’s performance, particularly late in the second half. Here’s what Coach Huggins had to say after the loss:
Xavier rallies to defeat longtime nemesis Bob Huggins, WVU
Souley Boum scored 23 points and Jack Nunge added 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Xavier Musketeers rallied past
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WLWT 5
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
spectrumnews1.com
Wyoming's Defensive Coordinator big reason for success
CINCINNATI — Wyoming High School is back in the Division IV state finals after losing in the semifinals the past three years. They’re hoping to repeat the form that won them the trophy in 2018. What You Need To Know. Wyoming tied a school record from 1962 with...
linknky.com
State championship scouting report: Beechwood vs. Mayfield
Here we go, folks. For the third straight year, the only Northern Kentucky team standing this final weekend of the KHSAA football playoffs is Beechwood. And the familiar opponent, a team Beechwood has faced eight times now in the two teams’ playoff history, is none other than Mayfield. Between them, the Class 2A powers have 28 state titles to their credit – 16 for Beechwood, 12 for Mayfield.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
wvxu.org
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide
On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
kz1043.com
Flashback: The Who Tragedy In Cincinatti
It was 43 years ago Saturday (December 3rd, 1979) that 11 fans died in a stampede while entering the Who‘s concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum. The tragedy — which all but eradicated festival concert seating for nearly two decades — happened when thousands of fans who were lined up outside the venue to make a mad dash for the stage upon the arena opening, rushed through only a few doors opened by the venue, flooding the lobby area, leaving nearly a dozen fans dead in their wake.
