‘X Factor’ alum Levi Davis’ disappearance is an ‘emotional whirlwind’ for family

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The mother of missing “X Factor” alum Levi Davis, who was last seen in Spain over a month ago, is opening up about the “emotional whirlwind” the family has since endured.

The weeks since the 24-year-old British rugby player disappeared in Barcelona on Oct. 29 have been “the scariest time” of his mother Julie’s life, as she told BBC News Thursday. She also bemoaned the “very slow” investigation.

His mother said a semi-recent knee injury had taken a mental toll on Davis at the time he was last seen. CCTV captured him leaving the Old Irish Pub in the La Rambla area of the city, at around 10 p.m. local time that October night, according to the outlet.

Davis’ passport was discovered in mid-November in Barcelona’s port area, at most an estimated 10 minute walk from the bar, according to the outlet.

Possible sightings have occurred following his disappearance, though he has not been heard from since.

Davis was attempting to “deal with things a bit more on his own” of late, as opposed to “going out there and trying to seek help — or ask people for support,” friend Tom Varndell told the outlet.

Davis was last in contact with his mother in the hours leading up to his disappearance, shortly after arriving from Ibiza.

Davis played rugby for the Worthing Raiders and Bath Rugby. In addition to his athleticism, Davis was known for having appeared on “Celebrity X Factor” in 2019. He also appeared on “Celebs Go Dating” the following year.

