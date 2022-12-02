Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Department of Revenue reminds nonprofits of tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is alerting nonprofit organizations about changes to how they file their annual report with the agency and how they will access sales tax exemption certificates beginning next year. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed new legislation revising the filing...
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Gov. Holcomb announces Deborah Frye to step down from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
Governor appoints Lindsay Hyer as new executive director. INDIANAPOLIS- Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director.
Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers
As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
Opioid settlement cash to be in local hands within a week
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Months after Indiana’s attorney general said he’d send about 660 local governments their shares of the state’s $507 million opioid crisis settlement with drug manufacturers and distributers, none have received the money. But the state agencies coordinating the effort now say...
Hoosiers do not speak to their neighbors often, new survey shows
Nearly 16 percent of Hoosiers have not had a conversation or spent time with their neighbors in the past year. That could point to social isolation. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey reported that this leaves about 24 percent of Hoosiers who spoke to or spent time with their neighbors once a month or less.
Shortage of ADHD medication impacting pharmacies and Hoosiers across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A nationwide shortage of a medication used to help treat ADHD and ADD is impacting thousands of Hoosiers and pharmacies across Indiana. The Federal Drug Administration says the main manufacturer of Adderall has cited manufacturing delays, supply chain issues and labor shortages that have contributed to the shortage of the drug. While other […]
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Daughter gives emotional goodbye for retiring DNR officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A retiring Indiana conservation officer got a sweet surprise sendoff as he heads into retirement after 30 years of service. Indiana DNR posted the video of Officer Jeff Milner. One of IDNR's newest conservations officers — who happened to be Milner's daughter — gave him his end of tour call.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away
Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
