Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic girls get opening game win, boys fall to Holdrege
KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls started their season off with a 35-22 win over Holdrege on Saturday. Both teams got off to a slow start with Holdrege on top 6-5 after the first quarter. The Stars' offense began to find its groove in the second quarter, outscoring Holdrege 12-4 and going into halftime up 17-10.
Kearney Hub
Hot-shooting RiverHawks take down Lopers
KEARNEY — Northeastern State shot 65 percent in the second half to pull away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-62, Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The RiverHawks outscored the Lopers 42-23 in the second half to blow open a game where the two...
Kearney Hub
UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas
Lopers win eight matches with Div. I foes in Las Vegas. The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite
KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers. Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and...
Kearney Hub
Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories
KEARNEY — When Mary Sommers reflects on her 30-year career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she doesn’t even mention her individual achievements or professional accolades. Instead, she talks about the students and their moments of success. The longtime director of financial aid can share countless stories...
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Kearney Hub
Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle
GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Kearney Hub
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Kearney Hub
Senior centers offer tasty lunches in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Kearney Hub
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
KSNB Local4
The Lark announces it will be adding housing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.
