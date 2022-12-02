ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic girls get opening game win, boys fall to Holdrege

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls started their season off with a 35-22 win over Holdrege on Saturday. Both teams got off to a slow start with Holdrege on top 6-5 after the first quarter. The Stars' offense began to find its groove in the second quarter, outscoring Holdrege 12-4 and going into halftime up 17-10.
Kearney Hub

Hot-shooting RiverHawks take down Lopers

KEARNEY — Northeastern State shot 65 percent in the second half to pull away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-62, Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The RiverHawks outscored the Lopers 42-23 in the second half to blow open a game where the two...
Kearney Hub

UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas

Lopers win eight matches with Div. I foes in Las Vegas. The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK...
Kearney Hub

Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite

KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers. Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and...
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
klkntv.com

One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
Kearney Hub

Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest

MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
klkntv.com

Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Kearney Hub

Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle

GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
agdaily.com

Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion

Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Kearney Hub

The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall

KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Kearney Hub

Senior centers offer tasty lunches in Kearney, Holdrege

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub

A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man

KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
KSNB Local4

The Lark announces it will be adding housing

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.

