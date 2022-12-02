ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Columbia leaders show support for Columbia Association CEO Lakey Boyd as rumors swirl about her job security

By Ethan Ehrenhaft, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

A petition to keep embattled Columbia Association President and Chief Executive Officer Lakey Boyd in office has received more than 570 signatures as of Friday morning, the latest development in a monthslong drama at the nonprofit that serves as the de facto government of Maryland’s second-largest city.

Columbia Association board member Dick Boulton, who represents the village of Dorsey’s Search, said Friday that he had been “misquoted” in reports stating the association is conducting an ethics investigation into Boyd’s actions.

“[Boyd] is not being investigated by the board for an ethics violation,” Boulton told the Howard County Times on Friday, declining to comment further on personnel matters.

Since beginning in May 2021, Boyd has received widespread support from community members for her leadership of the association, which oversees a budget of $70 million and a wide range of community services and amenities, from tennis courts to pools, for the unincorporated community of more than 100,000.

Uncertainty has swirled about Boyd’s job security since an Oct. 27 public meeting when she asked the Columbia Association’s board of directors why Vice President Dennis Mattey had been approached about filling the role of interim president.

Board Chair Eric Greenberg responded at the meeting by saying he was unaware of any such discussions and “anything beyond that is a personnel matter.” Greenberg did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Howard County Times.

On Nov. 14, Bill Inglis, chair of the Hickory Ridge Village Association, said during a village board meeting that was recorded and posted online that multiple Columbia Association board members had told him the group was willing to pay “whatever it takes” to oust Boyd, who is signed to a four-year contract. The board of directors has yet to clarify its position publicly and Boyd said she recently lost an appeal of her annual performance evaluation that she says provided conflicting feedback and no concrete steps for improving her performance.

“I cannot point to something that has been instructed to me by the board that I am not doing or am doing,” Boyd said Thursday. She added that the evaluation was by far the lowest performance review she’s received in her 25-year career. “I am about as confused as a lot of members of the public, even though it is my job.”

Dozens of residents and community leaders testified at a Nov. 10 association board meeting , speaking in support of Boyd and questioning the board’s micromanagement of the CEO. Another petition signed by 156 Columbia Association employees backing Boyd was presented at the meeting.

“She’s the real deal. She’s the right person for the job,” said Willie Flowers, president of the Howard County NAACP, who spoke at the November meeting and signed the petition. “It appears that [the board] is not happy with her work product but the rest of the community is.”

Boyd, who was hired by the board after a nationwide search and has decades of experience in city planning and development, says she is committed to continuing the work she’s started as leader of the association.

“The 18 months that I’ve been here have further confirmed for me both that we have an excellent team and that this is a special community,” said Boyd, who moved from Alabama for the job. “I see so much potential to reconnect to the community in this era and then also continue to evolve the organization.”

Founded in 1967 by real estate developer James Rouse, Columbia is an unincorporated community with a population of 104,681, according to the 2020 U.S. census, making it the second-largest city in the state behind Baltimore. Each of Columbia’s 10 villages has its own community association and board and elects a representative to the Columbia Association board of directors.

Tasked with maintaining nearly 3,600 acres of open space and neighborhood amenities, including 95 miles of walking and biking paths, the Columbia Association derives its budget in part from annual charges paid by residential and commercial property owners.

In addition to reviewing the budget and policy matters, the association’s 10-member board has the power to appoint and terminate the CEO, a mayor-like figure.

All current board members are white, in sharp contrast to Columbia’s increasingly diverse population, which identifies as 27.5% Black, 13.3% Asian and 9.4% Hispanic, according to census data. Boyd has drawn praise for emphasizing diversity and inclusion in her outreach and communications efforts.

“There’s sometimes a tension between the values that everyone loves to talk about in Columbia versus the ‘let’s roll our sleeves up and get dirty’ and have those tough, courageous conversations,” said petition organizer Janssen Evelyn, who’s served as assistant chief administrative officer for Howard County and in the county’s Office of Law. “Lakey, to many people’s delight, is not just here talking the lip service — she’s doing the work.”

Since assuming office, Boyd has joined the Howard NAACP and other community organizations, and hosted several events alongside the Howard County Library System and Howard Community College to connect rising leaders throughout the county.

“She deeply cares about all people, cares about making sure that our organizations and our organizational assets are really working at their fullest to build a better community, a more equitable future for everyone that lives here in Columbia,” said Tonya Aikens, president and CEO of the library system.

While Columbia frequently garners awards for quality of life, including a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Municipal Equality Index , Boyd cautioned in an October letter that the planned city cannot rest on its laurels and must actively question why inequities still persist.

“I do not believe these awards to be the full story of Columbia,” she wrote. “They certainly deserve to be valued, but they are more so a snapshot and method of comparison, not a full and robust representation of all the parts and pieces that make up the lived experience of being in our community.”

Some residents, including C. Vernon Gray, Howard County’s first Black council member who served five terms as a Democrat, see the inter-board drama as further proof Columbia needs a new governance model.

“Part of the problem is the board wants to be the operating arm as well,” said Gray, who’s lived in Columbia since 1973 and was at the ceremony where Rouse handed over control of the community to the association. “You have to understand what the role of the board of directors members is and that is to make policy, give guidance and not try to run the organization.”

Gray and others said they hope Boyd’s struggles with the board inspire more community members to learn about the association and get involved with village elections.

“The first thing is to educate people and let them know what’s going on,” Gray said. “I always believed in [Rouse’s] vision of inclusion, opportunity, diversity. I think that’s what we want this association to begin to address.”

In the meantime, demand for answers among Boyd’s supporters continues to grow.

“All of these individuals are coming out, speaking out and yet we have a Columbia Association board that still has not said what is going on,” Evelyn said. “Why is [Boyd] having to deal with that stress and that tension, when they should be focused on board governance and not trying to run the CA?”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week

Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
nomadlawyer.org

Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
Georgetown Voice

Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation

A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
Business Monthly

Arundel’s Pittman announces promotions, changes

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.
wypr.org

New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding

More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
Bay Net

Nearly 1,600 AACPS Students To Get Bus Service As Van Program Is Implemented

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – Nearly 1,600 students across the county will receive school bus transportation service on Monday, December 5, as the first phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ emergency van procurement program is implemented, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced today. The program will...
foxbaltimore.com

State lawmakers quiet after 8th gun seized from Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Eight guns have been seized from students inside Baltimore City Public Schools this school year. One is equipped with a 30-round magazine, which is more than what police are issued. "It's a matter of time before one of these students brings a gun to school with...
WBAL Radio

John Hopkins University, Baltimore Police finalize memo for campus police force

A memorandum of agreement has been finalized between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore City Police Department, the latest step in creating a private campus police force. The 23-page document was originally released in September. It has been revised to reflect feedback from the community. The document was signed by...
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore City Will Receive Part Of A $537.5 Million Settlement With Monsanto For Contamination In Waterways

Baltimore City will receive part of the $537.5 million settlement reached with Monsanto and two other companies in a nation-wide class action lawsuit over Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) contamination in city water systems, Blair Young reports for WBAL TV 11. Baltimore City originally sued Monsanto in 2019 before joining in the class action with other cities and counties including Los Angeles County, San Diego, Tacoma, and Portland.
wypr.org

Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force

Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
hubison.com

A Tribute To Howard Football Behind-The-Scenes Staff

WASHINGTON (December 2, 2022) - The 2022 Howard University football season is in the books and the Bison capped off a challenging season by capturing a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, first championship in 30 years. There were many accolades to go around from Bison Head Coach...
thermtide.com

The fight over Black cemeteries

For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy