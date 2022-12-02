ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
LSUCountry

Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game

It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
uga.edu

Holiday concerts make UGA merry

When December comes, the airy lobby of the UGA Performing Arts Center is decorated festively for the holidays. But the real joy comes from the stages. This year, the PAC is presenting a range of seasonal concerts sure to please even the Scroogiest music lover. UGA Presents has two performances...
FOX Carolina

German tech company opens new plant in Georgia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...

