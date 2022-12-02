Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: SEC title cause for celebration, Ohio State pairing cause for concern
ATHENS — Georgia football “checked the box” on Saturday and is ready for greater heights. There is plenty of video evidence that the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs celebrated their 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game in fitting fashion. And, why not?. This “reloaded” Georgia team,...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach recalls how Kirby Smart handled Justin Fields’ transfer, former QB’s view of Georgia program
ATHENS — If you Google “Georgia” and “Ohio State,” Justin Fields name will come up about 99 out of 100 times. The former 5-star recruit, Georgia Bulldog, Ohio State Buckeye and now Chicago Bear is a tie that binds the two powerhouse programs together after beginning his career in Athens and fulfilling his promise in Columbus.
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football-Ohio State College Football Playoff matchup
Georgia now knows who it will play in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs drew the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game that Kirk Herbstreit played in. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-30...
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-LSU instant observations as Bulldogs come out on top in 2022 SEC Championship
ATLANTA — Very rarely can a football game be boiled down to one play. But that was the case in the 2022 SEC Championship game. With Georgia leading 28-7, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter had Jayden Daniels wrapped up for a sack. This is nothing new for Carter, who is one of the best players in college football.
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com
Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU
ATLANTA — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon suffered an MCL injury to his knee and receiver Ladd McConkey re-aggravated a knee condition he has been playing with. Coach Kirby Smart provided the injury updates in the aftermath of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon out for the rest of the 2022 SEC Championship game with knee injuries
McClendon has started every game for Georgia at right tackle this season. McConkey is the team’s leading wide receiver. He had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the game in the second quarter with an injury. Sophomore Amarius Mims replaced McClendon in the lineup...
Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game
It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
uga.edu
Holiday concerts make UGA merry
When December comes, the airy lobby of the UGA Performing Arts Center is decorated festively for the holidays. But the real joy comes from the stages. This year, the PAC is presenting a range of seasonal concerts sure to please even the Scroogiest music lover. UGA Presents has two performances...
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
