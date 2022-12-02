Read full article on original website
Why Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s Willow Series
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val Kilmer played the role of hunky swordsman Madmartigan who helped the titular Willow (Warwick Davis) on his epic journey.
Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
NME
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East
As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Timothèe Chalamet Just Gave Us A Glimpse Of Dune 2 Filming, And Now I Need More
Timothèe Chalamet just gave us a glimpse of Dune 2 filming, and I need more.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
