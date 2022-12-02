Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Is Reportedly Transferring
Clemson is going to have a new starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18. Uiagalelei has been the Tigers' starting quarterback for the last two...
Winston Watkins Jr., 5-star wide receiver in 2025, commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
That didn't take long. Less than 24 hours after former Jackson State coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders was announced as the new coach of the Colorado Buffaloes he landed his first five-star recruit. On Sunday, IMG Academy (Florida) five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. announced his ...
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
New Orleans (La.) KIPP Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes decommitted from Nebraska on Monday morning, he tells 247Sports. He gave a verbal to former interim coach Mickey Joseph on Nov. 1. "First off, I would like to thank the coaches and staff that recruited me during this process,"...
COMMIT: Illini land Louisville transfer defensive back
Illinois has added its first transfer of the offseason. Louisville defensive back Nicario Harper announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday. Illinois offered Harper a few weeks ago and visited him in person this week. "First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to...
Deion Sanders Preparing to Leave JSU for Colorado
The Tigers coach is reportedly set on becoming the next coach of the Buffaloes after the SWAC championship game.
Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.
Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly
The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
Yardbarker
Rebels Lose Commitment From Safety Marvin Burks Jr. - Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker
The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska high school wrestlers to watch
Nick Rubek has the wrestlers to watch during the 2022-23 Nebraska high school boys and girls wrestling seasons. Joel Adams, Millard South: Since winning his second state title a year ago, Adams has added a world gold medal and a new title — Michigan commit — to his resume. He’s ranked No. 22 in the country for the class of 2023 by MatScouts, and begins the season ranked seventh nationally at 145 pounds by the publication. Adams leads a Millard South team looking for a fifth-straight Class A team title.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite
KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers. Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and...
Kearney Hub
Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories
KEARNEY — When Mary Sommers reflects on her 30-year career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she doesn’t even mention her individual achievements or professional accolades. Instead, she talks about the students and their moments of success. The longtime director of financial aid can share countless stories...
