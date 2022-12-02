Read full article on original website
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
Hair shedding is such a common issue that there are a number of products and shampoos on the market designed to specifically address it. Whether your personal cause of hair loss over age 40 is genetic, related to stress, or has a different cause altogether, you don’t have to suffer in silence and assume that nothing can be done.
The right serum (with the right ingredients) can do a lot for your skin. Certain serums can lighten dark spots, increase hydration, and even banish acne. But when it comes to getting firmer skin, most topical treatments aren’t going to cut it. That’s because there are only a few specific ingredients that can actually boost your skin’s collagen and help tighten it. This is the one serum experts swear by for increasing skin firmness in just four weeks.
Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
Using too much shampoo, fad diets, post-traumatic stress disorder, and air pollution can result in hair loss.
Tech neck, or those horizontal lines that pretty much all of us have now thanks to our smart phones, can be the biggest giveaway of a woman’s age. While we invest thousands in face serums, diligently apply our Retinol, and top it off with eye c...
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
These expert-approved body lotions, creams and moisturizers help keep skin hydrated and nourished. Whether you have dry, cracked skin or want to target signs of aging, check out these picks from Aveeno, Eucerin, Nécessaire and more.
For over 8000 years, Ayurvedic practitioners in India have harnessed the healing properties of one powerful root to soothe a wide variety of ailments. Discovered by the most ancient system of medical sciences, Ashwagandha, classified as an adaptogen, has been both ingested and used topically to treat many mental and physical health concerns.
While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
You might wake up in the mornings needing that extra boost to start your day. For many people, drinking coffee every morning covers the bases for this. In fact, coffee itself can offer many health benefits for your well being (via Healthline). The most obvious one is perhaps the fact that it can boost your energy levels because of its caffeine. It can also reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, coffee can also help improve your brain health, lower your risk of depression, help you with weight management, and even increase your expected life longevity.
If you're a Chris Evans or Jana Kramer fan, you may recall the bizarre (and embarrassing) "asparagus pee" story involving the pair, who dated briefly. The incident left many who don't indulge in the green veggie — and also some who do — wondering if eating asparagus does, in fact, change the smell of urine. WebMD confirms that it does, describing the odor as a sulfuric one. Some people compare it to the smell of rotten cabbage, as Healthline explains.
Your relationship with your therapist is an important one. They see you through some of your most vulnerable moments. They spend time trying to understand how you think, feel, and navigate difficult circumstances, and they hopefully help you learn healthier coping skills to use in the world. From dealing with...
Even if you have your skincare routine down to an exact science, there’s a bit of bad news: you may need to change a few things up when the weather turns cold. Don’t worry: the basics can remain (cleaner, toner, serums, and moisturizer). But the types of products you use and how often you use them is something to consider during the winter. Winter skin needs moisture and protection — and avoiding these winter skincare mistakes that can lead to dryness and wrinkles is a smart first step.
Sometimes chapstick just isn’t enough. If you suffer from chapped lips from time to time, you know how quickly your lips can lose moisture and become irritated, or even crack. And chances are, you’ve already tried a few different remedies to try to bring the moisture back into your pucker. But how can you get rid of chapped lips, once and for all?
The impact of COVID-19 on people from all walks of life has been devastating. It has been particularly damaging for people with compromised immune systems and for the elderly, as well as for those who suffer from a myriad of health conditions including diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney disease, obesity, and mental health conditions (via Mayo Clinic).
