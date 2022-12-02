Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Teased, Gains 12-Inch Touchscreen
Volkswagen has dropped the first official teaser renderings of the upcoming ID.3 facelift, which will be unveiled in spring 2023. While the automaker calls it "the second-generation ID.3," the images paint a different picture, as the vehicle appears to get only minor changes on the outside. The most obvious ones are the redesigned front bumper with a more aggressive look and the updated LED graphics for the taillights.
2023 Chevy Montana Is the Manual Ford Maverick Rival You Want Deep Down
ChevroletIt's even smaller than the Maverick, but it still has a bed with tons of accessories and organizers. As for whether it'll be sold here, though...
Tesla Semi’s Enormous Battery Might Weigh 11,000 Pounds on Its Own
via TeslaBased on what we know about the Semi's range and efficiency, the battery pack could have a capacity of 850 kWh.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
electrek.co
Polestar aims to dethrone Porsche 911 in dynamic driving with new electric sports car
Polestar (PSNY) is gearing up to launch its new electric sports car, the Polestar 6, in 2026. The Swedish electric vehicle maker calls it “the future of the sports car,” as Polestar wants it to go head-to-head against the Porsche 911 in dynamic driving. Backed by auto industry...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
This BMW i4 Aftermarket Police Car Promotes Street-Legal Tuning in Germany
AC SchnitzerGerman tuning houses such as AC Schnitzer go to great lengths to showcase that their products are legal for on-road use.
5 things automakers and car shoppers are getting wrong about electric vehicles, according to GM's president
In a recent interview with Insider, Mark Reuss identified some common EV misconceptions among automakers and car shoppers.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
The 5 Top Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space Is a Close Race
Cargo space is important when you have a lot to carry. Here are 5 small SUVs with the most cargo space that makes it a close race for the top 5. The post The 5 Top Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space Is a Close Race appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
A Pre-Production Lamborghini Urraco Hits the Market
A pre-production Lamborghini Urraco has hit the market. The sports car model from the Italian automaker was produced from 1972-1979 with only 791 units made. The surfaced car was made in November of 1972 and is the 19th pre-production model. Appearing in a decadent orange, the sleek design is complemented by silver bumper detailing and a black grated back windshield spoiler.
Yamaha Engine Components To Be Made From Lighter, More Recyclable Wood Fibers
Yamaha will use CNF engine components in its personal watercraft starting in 2024 but is looking to expand to motorcycles as well.
