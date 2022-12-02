ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Teased, Gains 12-Inch Touchscreen

Volkswagen has dropped the first official teaser renderings of the upcoming ID.3 facelift, which will be unveiled in spring 2023. While the automaker calls it "the second-generation ID.3," the images paint a different picture, as the vehicle appears to get only minor changes on the outside. The most obvious ones are the redesigned front bumper with a more aggressive look and the updated LED graphics for the taillights.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
insideevs.com

2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range

Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
insideevs.com

BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV

At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
dallasexpress.com

Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
hypebeast.com

A Pre-Production Lamborghini Urraco Hits the Market

A pre-production Lamborghini Urraco has hit the market. The sports car model from the Italian automaker was produced from 1972-1979 with only 791 units made. The surfaced car was made in November of 1972 and is the 19th pre-production model. Appearing in a decadent orange, the sleek design is complemented by silver bumper detailing and a black grated back windshield spoiler.

