BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best activities to keep the kids entertained during holiday dinners?. Spending time around the table with family and friends is the best part of the holidays. From appetizers to the main meal to after-dinner conversation, sometimes the fun can last for hours. If you have young children at your gathering, it’s not likely they’ll sit down for longer than it takes to scarf down a few bites of macaroni and cheese. To help make your holiday dinner enjoyable for everyone, we asked BestReviews’ baby and child expert to share activities to keep the kids’ table entertained. Dr. Aimee Ketchum is a parent and pediatric occupational therapist with years of experience in early childhood development.

19 HOURS AGO