ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMIL FM106.1

Here's What To Look Forward To On Netflix In 2023

By Dani Medina
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlgIu_0jVW4ByT00
Photo: Netflix

Along with a new year comes a slew of new TV shows and movies premiering on Netflix !

You can expect a bunch of new content as well as some of your favorite shows returning for a new season, like Outer Banks , Ginny & Georgia and That 90s Show . Without further ado, here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2023:

Please note that some of these might be premiering beyond 2023.

Returning Shows

  • Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)
  • Big Mouth (Season 7)
  • Black Mirror (Season 6)
  • Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)
  • Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)
  • Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  • Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 2)
  • Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)
  • Hilda (Season 3)
  • History 101 (Season 2)
  • Human Resources (Season 2)
  • Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
  • Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)
  • Is It Cake? (Season 2)
  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
  • Love is Blind (Season 4 & 5)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)
  • Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)
  • Masters of the Universe
  • My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  • Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
  • Next in Fashion (Season 2)
  • Outer Banks (Season 3)
  • Queer Eye (Season 7)
  • Ratched (Season 2)
  • Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
  • Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)
  • Sex Education (Season 4)
  • Sex/Life (Season 2)
  • Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
  • Sonic Prime (Season 2)
  • Sparking Joy (Season 2)
  • Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
  • Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
  • The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
  • The Circle (Season 5)
  • The Creature Cases (Season 2)
  • The Crown (Season 6)
  • The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)
  • The Sandman (New Episodes)
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
  • The Upshaws (Season 3)
  • The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
  • Top Boy (Season 5)
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
  • Ultraman (Season 3)
  • Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • Virgin River (Season 5)
  • You (Season 4)
  • Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

New Shows

A Man in Full

  • Starring: Jeff Daniels , Chanté Adams , Tom Pelphrey , Sarah Jones
  • What it's about: In this Tom Wolfe novel adaptation, real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy but tries to keep his business going

Avatar: The Last Airbender

  • Starring: Gordon Cormier , Ian Ousley , Kiawentiio , Dallas Liu
  • What it's about: A live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series

Bodkin/On Record

  • Starring: Will Forte , David Wilmot , Robyn Cara , Siobhán Cullen
  • What it's about: Producers Barack and Michelle Obama help tell the story of three podcasters investigating the mysterious disappearance of three strangers

Freeridge

  • Starring: Ciara Riley Wilson , Bryana Salaz , Shiv Pai , Keyla Monterroso Mejia
  • What it's about: Revisit the fictional city of Freebridge in this On My Block revival

Kaos

  • Starring: Jeff Goldblum , Janet McTeer , David Thewlis , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Cliff Curtis
  • What it's about: Jeff Goldblum is Zeus in this dark comedy that reimagines Greek mythology

Kings of America

  • Starring: Amy Adams , Glenn Close
  • What it's about: The story of three powerful women with stories all related to Walmart

My Life With The Walter Boys

  • Starring: Marc Blucas , Jaylan Evans , Corey Fogelmanis , Ashby Gentry , Sarah Rafferty , Zoe Soul
  • What it's about: This Ali Novak novel comes to life in this coming-of-age series

Obliterated

  • Starring: C. Thomas Howell , Shelley Hennig , Nick Zano , Lori Petty , Virginia Madsen
  • What it's about: A special forces team celebrates deactivating a bomb that poses a deadly threat to Las Vegas when they discover the bomb they deactivated was a fake

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Starring: Michelle Fairley , Ruth Gemmell , Adjoa Andoh , Golda Rosheuvel
  • What it's about: This Bridgerton spin-off goes back in time to look at the life of Queen Charlotte

The Night Agent

  • Simone Kessell , Hong Chau , Richard Harmon , D.B. Woodside , Enrique Murciano , Rebecca Staab
  • What it's about: A lowly FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House delves into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office

The Three-Body Problem

  • Starring: Eliza González , Benedict Wong , Liam Cunningham , John Bradley , Tsai Chin
  • What it's about: The creators of Game of Thrones tackle humanity's first contact with an alien civilzation

Utap

  • Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Monica Barbaro
  • What it's about: This spy adventure series explores a father and daughter who learn they've been working for the CIA for years

For a full list of new shows coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

New Movies

  • Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley : Eddie Murphy stars in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie
  • BRZRKR : A live-action movie based on Keanu Reeves ' graphic novels
  • Extraction 2 : Chris Hemsworth stars in the sequel
  • Heart Of Stone : Gal Gadot stars in her own James Bond-esque film
  • Havoc : Tom Hardy stars in this action thriller that follows a detective investigating a drug deal gone bad
  • Luther : Idris Elba stars in this James Bond-esque movie based on the British series
  • Rustin : Chris Rock stars in this biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
  • Maestro : Bradley Cooper stars in this biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein
  • Our Man from Jersey : This action film stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlburg
  • Pain Hustlers : Chris Evans and Emily Blunt find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy in Florida
  • Players : Gina Rodriguez , Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in this rom-com about a sportswriter falling in love with a player
  • Reptile : Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in this detective movie
  • Sky Kids: Armageddon : Another Sky Kids movie is coming to Netflix
  • The Electric State : Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this post-apocalyptic film set in 1997
  • The Helicopter Heist : Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this heist film
  • The Homeless World Cup : A real-world organization runs a soccer tournament for the homeless
  • The Mothership : Halle Berry is back with a sci-fi movie where she makes an interesting discovery
  • The Pale Blue Eye : Christian Bale stars in this film about Edgar Allen Poe
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar : Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this Roald Dahl story
  • Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story : An all-star cast ( Amy Schumer , Melissa McCarthy , James Marsden , Hugh Grant ) star in this Jeffrey Seinfeld -directed comedy about the origin of the Pop-Tart
  • You People : Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy star in this romantic comedy

For a full list of new movies coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

Source: What's On Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
CNET

After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
Collider

'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)

Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Primetimer

The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Android Authority

Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far

Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’

Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Outsider.com

Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series

With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things. A Netflix original, Stranger Things...
ComicBook

Dune Prequel Series Adds Shazam! Star in Key Role

The highly-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, is currently in production but it's not the only Dune project fans have to look forward to. HBO Max's new prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November and had an immediate shakeup when series creator Diane Ademu-John stepped down as co-showrunner on the series. Alison Schapker of Lost and Alias will now serve as sole showrunner. The series is set to star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Today, Deadline reported that three new cast members are joining the series, including Shazam! and Cruella star Mark Strong.
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
NME

Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023

Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy