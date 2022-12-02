Here's What To Look Forward To On Netflix In 2023

Photo: Netflix

Along with a new year comes a slew of new TV shows and movies premiering on Netflix !

You can expect a bunch of new content as well as some of your favorite shows returning for a new season, like Outer Banks , Ginny & Georgia and That 90s Show . Without further ado, here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2023:

Please note that some of these might be premiering beyond 2023.

Returning Shows

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7)

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3)

History 101 (Season 2)

Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Love is Blind (Season 4 & 5)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

Next in Fashion (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Queer Eye (Season 7)

Ratched (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)

Sex Education (Season 4)

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

Sonic Prime (Season 2)

Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 6)

The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Season 3)

The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)

Top Boy (Season 5)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)

Ultraman (Season 3)

Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)

Virgin River (Season 5)

You (Season 4)

Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

New Shows

A Man in Full

Starring: Jeff Daniels , Chanté Adams , Tom Pelphrey , Sarah Jones

, , , What it's about: In this Tom Wolfe novel adaptation, real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy but tries to keep his business going

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Starring: Gordon Cormier , Ian Ousley , Kiawentiio , Dallas Liu

, , , What it's about: A live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series

Bodkin/On Record

Starring: Will Forte , David Wilmot , Robyn Cara , Siobhán Cullen

, , , What it's about: Producers Barack and Michelle Obama help tell the story of three podcasters investigating the mysterious disappearance of three strangers

Freeridge

Starring: Ciara Riley Wilson , Bryana Salaz , Shiv Pai , Keyla Monterroso Mejia

, , , What it's about: Revisit the fictional city of Freebridge in this On My Block revival

Kaos

Starring: Jeff Goldblum , Janet McTeer , David Thewlis , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Cliff Curtis

, , , , , What it's about: Jeff Goldblum is Zeus in this dark comedy that reimagines Greek mythology

Kings of America

Starring: Amy Adams , Glenn Close

, What it's about: The story of three powerful women with stories all related to Walmart

My Life With The Walter Boys

Starring: Marc Blucas , Jaylan Evans , Corey Fogelmanis , Ashby Gentry , Sarah Rafferty , Zoe Soul

, , , , , What it's about: This Ali Novak novel comes to life in this coming-of-age series

Obliterated

Starring: C. Thomas Howell , Shelley Hennig , Nick Zano , Lori Petty , Virginia Madsen

, , , , What it's about: A special forces team celebrates deactivating a bomb that poses a deadly threat to Las Vegas when they discover the bomb they deactivated was a fake

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Starring: Michelle Fairley , Ruth Gemmell , Adjoa Andoh , Golda Rosheuvel

, , , What it's about: This Bridgerton spin-off goes back in time to look at the life of Queen Charlotte

The Night Agent

Simone Kessell , Hong Chau , Richard Harmon , D.B. Woodside , Enrique Murciano , Rebecca Staab

, , , , , What it's about: A lowly FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House delves into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office

The Three-Body Problem

Starring: Eliza González , Benedict Wong , Liam Cunningham , John Bradley , Tsai Chin

, , , , What it's about: The creators of Game of Thrones tackle humanity's first contact with an alien civilzation

Utap

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Monica Barbaro

, What it's about: This spy adventure series explores a father and daughter who learn they've been working for the CIA for years

For a full list of new shows coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

New Movies

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley : Eddie Murphy stars in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie

stars in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie BRZRKR : A live-action movie based on Keanu Reeves ' graphic novels

' graphic novels Extraction 2 : Chris Hemsworth stars in the sequel

stars in the sequel Heart Of Stone : Gal Gadot stars in her own James Bond-esque film

stars in her own James Bond-esque film Havoc : Tom Hardy stars in this action thriller that follows a detective investigating a drug deal gone bad

stars in this action thriller that follows a detective investigating a drug deal gone bad Luther : Idris Elba stars in this James Bond-esque movie based on the British series

stars in this James Bond-esque movie based on the British series Rustin : Chris Rock stars in this biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin

stars in this biopic about gay civil rights activist Maestro : Bradley Cooper stars in this biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein

stars in this biopic about composer Our Man from Jersey : This action film stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlburg

and Pain Hustlers : Chris Evans and Emily Blunt find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy in Florida

and find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy in Florida Players : Gina Rodriguez , Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in this rom-com about a sportswriter falling in love with a player

, and star in this rom-com about a sportswriter falling in love with a player Reptile : Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in this detective movie

is back on the big screen in this detective movie Sky Kids: Armageddon : Another Sky Kids movie is coming to Netflix

The Electric State : Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this post-apocalyptic film set in 1997

and star in this post-apocalyptic film set in 1997 The Helicopter Heist : Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this heist film

stars in this heist film The Homeless World Cup : A real-world organization runs a soccer tournament for the homeless

The Mothership : Halle Berry is back with a sci-fi movie where she makes an interesting discovery

is back with a sci-fi movie where she makes an interesting discovery The Pale Blue Eye : Christian Bale stars in this film about Edgar Allen Poe

stars in this film about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar : Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this Roald Dahl story

stars in this story Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story : An all-star cast ( Amy Schumer , Melissa McCarthy , James Marsden , Hugh Grant ) star in this Jeffrey Seinfeld -directed comedy about the origin of the Pop-Tart

, , , ) star in this -directed comedy about the origin of the Pop-Tart You People : Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy star in this romantic comedy

For a full list of new movies coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

Source: What's On Netflix