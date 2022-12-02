ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Without Cochran, Rockets have upped their game

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PqVs_0jVW3OGr00

With just under four minutes remaining in Toledo’s eventual loss to East Carolina at the Gulf Coast Showcase, UT guard Tyler Cochran slipped and fell to the floor inside Hertz Arena.

It was an unmemorable play that would have been forgotten had the Ball State transfer not limped to the bench and never returned to the game.

Cochran was in obvious pain and, while X-rays were negative, he did suffer a form of turf toe.

His absence is unwanted, but Toledo has fared well and course-corrected since its two-game skid.

In double-digit wins without Cochran — 82-69 over Northern Kentucky and 90-67 over Richmond — Toledo shot a combined 49.1 percent, was plus-29 rebounding, and limited opponents to 40.8 percent shooting.

The Rockets forced 29 turnovers, had 16 steals, and led by at least 20 points in both games. Not only did they do it without Cochran, by far their most active defender, they did it with a different starting lineup and new bench rotation.

“Obviously, it sucks having him out,” senior forward JT Shumate. “We need to get him back as soon as possible. I think I got a few more rebounds [against Richmond] because he was out. He’s so valuable for our team.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound brick house is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game off the bench. Cochran’s steal percentage ranks just outside the top 60 nationally, according to KenPom. He leads the team in steals and is second in rebounding.

Toledo’s bench production, however, has not plummeted with Cochran out and Dante Maddox, Jr. in the starting lineup. EJ Farmer, Andre Lorentsson, and AJ Edu have provided valuable points, rebounds, and minutes. They had 33 points, 15 rebounds, and just three turnovers against Northern Kentucky and Richmond.

Farmer’s two best games have come since Kowalczyk replaced him in the starting lineup with Maddox, making Farmer the sixth man. His offense has noticeably improved, as Farmer is shooting the ball better. Plus, his rebounding numbers have gone up.

Lorentsson, a 6-foot-8 transfer forward from Saint Louis, has experienced a similar uptick in his stats, mostly because his minutes have increased significantly. Through five games, the Swede had played 41 total minutes. In the past two games, he’s seen 38 minutes of action, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Without Cochran, Maddox has made the most significant impact.

“Coach always tells me to play the right way, play our Rocket style but stay aggressive,” said Maddox, who transferred from Cal State Fullerton. “Coach K has a good feel on how I am as a player, what I like to do, how I can score the ball, and play make for other people. My role is to be aggressive but to be smart at the same time.”

If the two-game sample size as a starter persists, he could have a permanent home among the starting five. Maddox has scored 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, with 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots, three steals, and only four turnovers in 67 minutes. He’s drawn six fouls, second-most on the team over the past two games.

Maddox has played at least 30 minutes in both games. His previous high was 28 minutes.

“Honestly, it doesn’t feel too different. My role is still the same,” the 6-foot-2 guard said. “Coach has asked me to provide more minutes because a big piece of us is missing right now. We’re going to be an incredible team once we get [Cochran] back. There’s no replacing that. But I’m just trying my hardest to do whatever is needed. Coach has always preached to us to have the next-man-up mentality. For now, we have to cover our wounds until we get back to 100 [percent].”

Saturday is another opportunity for Toledo to get a win that could help its cause later this season. The Rockets won impressively in the first game of a three-game, seven-day gauntlet — Richmond, at George Mason, and at Northern Iowa.

The remade rotation, minus Cochran, will have to continue doing its part.

“Dante has been huge,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “Tyler is one of our best players. We all know it. He’ll be back soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
LouisvilleReport

Slumping Louisville Falls at Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, Courtney Whitson added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Middle Tennessee beat cold-shooting — and No. 18 — Louisville 67-49 Sunday night. Middle Tennessee (5-2) won its first home game against a ranked...
Yardbarker

No. 19 Kentucky earns jolly good victory over Michigan

Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin each scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 19 Kentucky edged unranked Michigan 73-69 on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game at London. Wallace hit all four of his 3-point attempts, including one with 1:08 remaining and...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Virginian Review

Keene’s 19 Points Lifts Lady Mountaineers Past Celtics

Kendell Keene dropped in a game-high 19 points as the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (2-0) rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to win their second game of the season following a 40-33 victory on the road against the Roanoke Catholic Celtics (1-2) on Thursday evening. After a rough start to the game in which the Mountaineers were held scoreless over the first three minutes into the game while trailing 4-0, Keene hit a three-pointer with 4:45 left to go in the quarter to put the first points on the scoreboard for the Mountaineers. However, the Mountaineers would go cold once again as...
FanSided

Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team

The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Rockets Trade Features Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose both were healthy scratches for the New York Knicks’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. At some point, it appears likely that both players will be playing elsewhere after the NBA trade deadline. Here’s an NBA riddle for you: I can’t be measured,...
WTKR

Maury, Phoebus punch tickets to state title games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday. In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.
The Blade

Is this the year for Perrysburg wrestling to win a state championship?

Dethroning a dynasty is tough work. Perrysburg’s wrestling team is taking one more crack at it this season. The Yellow Jackets had a remarkable finish in the spring of 2022, and, to no dismay, were runner-up at the Division I tournament. Coach Scott Burnett, who is entering his seventh season, believes every year is different, but is blessed to have six state finalists, three champions, returning.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy