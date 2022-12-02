Without Cochran, Rockets have upped their game

With just under four minutes remaining in Toledo’s eventual loss to East Carolina at the Gulf Coast Showcase, UT guard Tyler Cochran slipped and fell to the floor inside Hertz Arena.

It was an unmemorable play that would have been forgotten had the Ball State transfer not limped to the bench and never returned to the game.

Cochran was in obvious pain and, while X-rays were negative, he did suffer a form of turf toe.

His absence is unwanted, but Toledo has fared well and course-corrected since its two-game skid.

In double-digit wins without Cochran — 82-69 over Northern Kentucky and 90-67 over Richmond — Toledo shot a combined 49.1 percent, was plus-29 rebounding, and limited opponents to 40.8 percent shooting.

The Rockets forced 29 turnovers, had 16 steals, and led by at least 20 points in both games. Not only did they do it without Cochran, by far their most active defender, they did it with a different starting lineup and new bench rotation.

“Obviously, it sucks having him out,” senior forward JT Shumate. “We need to get him back as soon as possible. I think I got a few more rebounds [against Richmond] because he was out. He’s so valuable for our team.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound brick house is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game off the bench. Cochran’s steal percentage ranks just outside the top 60 nationally, according to KenPom. He leads the team in steals and is second in rebounding.

Toledo’s bench production, however, has not plummeted with Cochran out and Dante Maddox, Jr. in the starting lineup. EJ Farmer, Andre Lorentsson, and AJ Edu have provided valuable points, rebounds, and minutes. They had 33 points, 15 rebounds, and just three turnovers against Northern Kentucky and Richmond.

Farmer’s two best games have come since Kowalczyk replaced him in the starting lineup with Maddox, making Farmer the sixth man. His offense has noticeably improved, as Farmer is shooting the ball better. Plus, his rebounding numbers have gone up.

Lorentsson, a 6-foot-8 transfer forward from Saint Louis, has experienced a similar uptick in his stats, mostly because his minutes have increased significantly. Through five games, the Swede had played 41 total minutes. In the past two games, he’s seen 38 minutes of action, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Without Cochran, Maddox has made the most significant impact.

“Coach always tells me to play the right way, play our Rocket style but stay aggressive,” said Maddox, who transferred from Cal State Fullerton. “Coach K has a good feel on how I am as a player, what I like to do, how I can score the ball, and play make for other people. My role is to be aggressive but to be smart at the same time.”

If the two-game sample size as a starter persists, he could have a permanent home among the starting five. Maddox has scored 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, with 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots, three steals, and only four turnovers in 67 minutes. He’s drawn six fouls, second-most on the team over the past two games.

Maddox has played at least 30 minutes in both games. His previous high was 28 minutes.

“Honestly, it doesn’t feel too different. My role is still the same,” the 6-foot-2 guard said. “Coach has asked me to provide more minutes because a big piece of us is missing right now. We’re going to be an incredible team once we get [Cochran] back. There’s no replacing that. But I’m just trying my hardest to do whatever is needed. Coach has always preached to us to have the next-man-up mentality. For now, we have to cover our wounds until we get back to 100 [percent].”

Saturday is another opportunity for Toledo to get a win that could help its cause later this season. The Rockets won impressively in the first game of a three-game, seven-day gauntlet — Richmond, at George Mason, and at Northern Iowa.

The remade rotation, minus Cochran, will have to continue doing its part.

“Dante has been huge,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “Tyler is one of our best players. We all know it. He’ll be back soon.”