Davenport to be Featured at PXG College Golf Showcase
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior Reid Davenport will be featured as part of the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Arizona, hosted by Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. The event will premiere at 6 p.m. CT Dec. 14 on GOLF...
Shorthanded Dores Fall to Skyhawks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graduate guard Marnelle Garraud posted season highs of 19 points and five assists, but Vanderbilt was hindered by turnovers in a 66-54 loss to UT Martin on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Garraud finished 7 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind...
Balanced Attack Takes Down the Terriers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Robbins nearly turned in a double-double Saturday, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds, to help lift Vanderbilt men’s basketball to a 65-62 win over Wofford at Memorial Gymnasium. The fifth-year senior was 5 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 at...
Northwestern Punches Ticket to National Championship Game
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 3-ranked Northwestern College football team (12-1, 9-1 GPAC) will make their second trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Season (FCS) national championship game in three seasons, after a 38-7 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University (11-2, 7-0 MSFA) on a cold December day at De Valois Stadium. Jalyn Gramstad combined for 252 yards and four total touchdowns, moving into second all-time in the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (22).
DuPage edges NDSCS for NJCAA Division III football title
(KFGO/KNFL) The College of DuPage defended its NJCAA Division III football title on Saturday. The Chaparrals forced three fumbles as they edged NDSCS 14-12 in Glen Ellyn, IL on Saturday. The game featured eight total fumbles, with five of them lost. DuPage struck first late in the first quarter as...
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer
Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
Neenah native named Chief Operating Officer for the Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Neenah native is named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marti Wronski will oversee the financial operations of the Major League Baseball team. She is the first female C-O-O in M-L-B history. Wronski is a Neenah High School Graduate, has degrees from Saint Norbert...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
Beer Garden to Open Next Spring on Lake Andrea
(WGTD)---The operator of the successful beer garden in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers has been awarded a contract to establish and operate a similar venture in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie. The decision this week from the village board was unanimous. Michael Grab and his partners will enclose an...
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men’ on the holiday magic of their smash hit movie
“Three Wise Men and A Baby” debuted last month on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. And it’s the most watched cable TV movie in all of 2022. The stars of the film, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker...
Ald. Burke Announces He’s Retiring to Spend More Time With Schemes
CHICAGO — After fourteen terms and nearly fifty four years as the Alderman of the 14th Ward, embattled Alderman Edward Burke has announced he will not seek re-election. Ald. Burke, who will stand trial for corruption in 2023, said that he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to be able to spend more time with his schemes.
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Wallace “Gator” Bradley files lawsuit against Alexi Giannoulias
Chicago political consultant Wallace “Gator” Bradley has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State-Elect Alexi Giannoulias and his campaign manager, Hanah Jubeau, alleging breach of contract. After winning the Democratic primary on June 28, Bradley alleges Giannoulias breached the agreement by failing to continue making the payments for...
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!
Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
