Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Davis gets real on matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo after Lakers’ epic duel vs. Bucks
The NBA world got its first real contender for game of the season on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off. It was a battle between two of the best big men in the game, as Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo went toe-to-toe in a titanic matchup. In the end, Davis and Los Angeles prevailed, but the center made sure to give credit where credit is due.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach finds himself in the opposing locker room tonight.
Russell Westbrook Feels ‘Validated After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit With 10-Second Free Throw Violation
Much of the focus in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Milwaukee Bucks was on the battle between Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also had his own battle with the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Late in the first...
Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
Khris Middleton (conditioning) probable for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Middleton missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. Now, the team has listed him probable to take the floor to start the new week. Assuming Middleton plays, Jordan Nwora would likely revert to the bench.
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Sees LeBron James As Face Of NBA
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains a force in the NBA despite being in Year 20 of his illustrious career. James was the undisputed best player in the league through most of the 2010s, though other superstars have risen up in recent years. At this point in time, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the NBA though he remains as humble as ever.
‘Lakers basketball right there’: Darvin Ham delivers rousing locker room speech after masterful win vs. Giannis, Bucks
Darvin Ham came into Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a little extra motivation. This was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers head coach was facing off against the team that he spent the last four years on before making the move to Hollywood. This is exactly...
"He's a leader!" - Mike Budenholzer raves about his former assistant Darvin Ham
Ham was under coach Bud for years, but the new Lakers head coach beat his teacher the other day.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
Mavericks exec: Kemba Walker will need 'one week' to get ready to play
Appearing on Thursday on The Ticket Sportradio 96.7 FM in Dallas, Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison said that newly signed point guard Kemba Walker will need about one week to get game-ready, since he hasn’t played since February and didn’t have a training camp. Harrison also made some rather candid remarks when asked about Walker’s long-standing knee issue, as Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball relays.
Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl
Another senior from Wisconsin's 2022 roster will play in a postseason all-star game.
Darvin Ham Emphasizes Anthony Davis ‘Relentlessness’ In Statement Win Over Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers got a statement on Friday, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 after another spectacular performance from Anthony Davis. Davis went up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on Friday. But despite the difficult matchup, he still ended up with 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Over the last three weeks, Davis is averaging 32.9 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 2.9 blocks, entering the MVP award conversation.
A look back the best performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded today as the best player in the world. Giannis was considered to be one of the best for years, but despite his back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, he was not regarded as the best in the world. And all that changed since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, where Giannis shined on the biggest stage of his career with his greatest individual performance to this date. Let's have a look back at the most important game Giannis has played so far in his career.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham And Mike Budenholzer Reunite On Opposite Sides Of The Hardwood
The Lakers coach and Bucks coach met up pregame.
