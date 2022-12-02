Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Zucker Reacts to Jordan Binnington's Antics Towards Penguins
Jordan Binnington is a Stanley Cup Champion goalie, but sure didn't act like it against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Wild blow giant lead, beat Stars in shootout
Kirill Kaprizov has scored a goal in six straight games.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Red Wings head into matchup against the Blue Jackets on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against...
NHL Standings: Detroit Red Wings continue Western dominance
A bow was put on the 2022 NHL Standings and season when the Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup
Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl
Another senior from Wisconsin's 2022 roster will play in a postseason all-star game.
Rickard Rakell Moved to Penguins Top Power Play Unit
The Pittsburgh Penguins power play hasn't been good and is once again hoping a change of faces can bring some luck.
NHL
New Date for Avalanche vs. Predators' Postponed Game
The NHL announced a new date and start time for the Colorado vs. Nashville game that was postponed last week. The National Hockey League today announced a new date and start time for the Colorado Avalanche versus Nashville Predators game that was postponed last week at Bridgestone Arena. * Game...
FOX Sports
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
NHL
Jets score five unanswered to beat Ducks
WINNIPEG - It may not have been the 60-minute effort the Winnipeg Jets were looking for, but the five unanswered goals they scored on Sunday afternoon were enough to rally back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. But even after the win, Jets head coach Rick Bowness wasn't thrilled.
Yardbarker
Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota
The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film. The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.
Comments / 0