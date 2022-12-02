ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Wings head into matchup against the Blue Jackets on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against...
New Date for Avalanche vs. Predators' Postponed Game

The NHL announced a new date and start time for the Colorado vs. Nashville game that was postponed last week. The National Hockey League today announced a new date and start time for the Colorado Avalanche versus Nashville Predators game that was postponed last week at Bridgestone Arena. * Game...
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
Jets score five unanswered to beat Ducks

WINNIPEG - It may not have been the 60-minute effort the Winnipeg Jets were looking for, but the five unanswered goals they scored on Sunday afternoon were enough to rally back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. But even after the win, Jets head coach Rick Bowness wasn't thrilled.
Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota

The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film. The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.

