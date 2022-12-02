The marriage of a burger with a taco isn’t that far fetched, and Felipe’s 109 presides over this creative union as if it was always meant to be. This popular establishment is off the beaten path, despite its South Academy Boulevard address. It’s easy to drive by, in part because of limited access to the expansive parking lot surrounding it. Nonetheless, it draws a crowd from those choosing to dine in the small seating area, order at the window or wait curbside for their food.

18 HOURS AGO