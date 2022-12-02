Read full article on original website
Related
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Samuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino’s Stance on Marvel Stars: “These Actors Are Movie Stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has a different measure for determining what makes a movie star than his frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino. The actor and producer, who is currently starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson, appeared with the play’s director and his wife LaTanya Jackson on The View Tuesday to promote the historic August Wilson production. During their discussion, the actor was asked about Tarantino’s recent statements on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, in which he argued, as others have, that the MCU doesn’t make movie stars. More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Star Wars writer says he’s still ‘haunted’ by plot hole in Solo
Writer Jonathan Kasdan has revealed he is still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.The film, a prequel to 1977’s A New Hope focusing on a younger version of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), received mixed reviews when it was first released.Alongside Ehrenreich, Solo also starred Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, a friend of Solo’s who works for the villainous Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan discussed his lingering dissatisfaction with one aspect of Solo, revealing that he had hoped to...
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Inspired Jonathan Kasdan’s New Idea for a ‘Solo’ Follow-Up
After playing a key role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke has had an expanding role in the pages of Star Wars comics as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Writer Charles Soule made Qi’ra the focus of an unofficial trilogy of comic book events that take place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi that sees the character move out from behind the scenes to become one of the greatest thorns in the side of Emperor Palpatine.
‘Willow’ Film Writer Says TV Reboot’s Process Had “More of a Corporate Feeling” Than Movie
The screenwriter of the original Willow film is reflecting on the process of making the movie, along with opening up about ways in which working in the writers room of the new Disney+ television reboot didn’t feel as freeing. Willow, the tale of a humble farmer enlisted to go on a quest to save the world, hit theaters in 1988 — but the idea for the fantasy film had been on George Lucas’ mind even before the 1977 release of Star Wars. Lucas, an executive producer on Willow and credited with writing the story, brought the project to filmmaker Ron Howard,...
Complex
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Movies, Games, and Shows Will Be ‘Connected’
James Gunn confirmed the DC Universe will have a more streamlined and cohesive approach with him and producer Peter Safran in charge. When asked on Twitter if there would be additional character stand-alone TV shows, similar to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, that would “add to the story for the DCEU,” Gunn responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation.)”
TMZ.com
Will, Jada Pinkett Smith at 'Emancipation' Premiere, First Red Carpet Since Oscars
Will Smith is all smiles again ... he and Jada Pinkett Smith were back doing movie star stuff for the premiere of the new film days after he called his Oscars slap on Chris Rock a burst of anger years in the making. Will and Jada got all done up...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reacts honestly to the idea of an Avatar TV series
James Cameron has given his thoughts on the prospect of an Avatar TV series. Cameron is a busy man, with the upcoming release of Avatar 2 and then many more Avatar movies further down the pipeline too. Avatar 2 will be set around a decade after the events of the...
ComicBook
Dune Prequel Series Adds Shazam! Star in Key Role
The highly-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, is currently in production but it's not the only Dune project fans have to look forward to. HBO Max's new prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November and had an immediate shakeup when series creator Diane Ademu-John stepped down as co-showrunner on the series. Alison Schapker of Lost and Alias will now serve as sole showrunner. The series is set to star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Today, Deadline reported that three new cast members are joining the series, including Shazam! and Cruella star Mark Strong.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
thedigitalfix.com
Joey Batey’s Jaskier will return for The Witcher: Blood Origin
Joey Batey, who has starred in the Netflix series The Witcher as Jaskier the bard, will be reprising his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the fantasy series, set over 1000 years before the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier the bard.
New The Mandalorian season 3 footage debuts at Brazil Comic-Con – here's what happens
The new footage involves Grogu and Coruscant
thedigitalfix.com
Anya Taylor-Joy went full method for the Super Mario Bros movie
When it comes to video game movies, let’s be honest, it has been an uphill battle for Hollywood. However, the upcoming animated movie, Super Mario Bros, is looking to be on the right side of the genre, and its cast is taking their roles of the beloved Nintendo characters very seriously.
Comments / 0