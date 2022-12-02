ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine

For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country

Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access

Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge

In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates

The Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, according to a Facebook post from the police department, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky-fingered Grinches.
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
Maine’s AG: Police Were Justified in 2020 Presque Isle Shooting

Maine's Attorney General has found State Police justified in the fatal shooting of a man in Presque Isle in 2020. As is customary in all police-involved shootings, the death of Jacob Poitraw, 27, of Presque Isle was reviewed by the Maine Attorney General's Office. Poitraw was shot by Presque Isle Police Sergeant Tyler Cote during a pursuit that involved the suspect ramming his truck into Cote's police cruiser several times.
Your Roadside Mailbox Could Be In Violation of Maine Law

Roadside mailboxes are as common in Maine as pine trees. I grew up on a street where our home and all the others on our street, had mailboxes at our doors, and as a young kid, I just thought that's the way it was done. Since then, every house I've lived in has had a roadside mailbox, making it easy for postal workers to pull up and drop off the mail without having to get out of the truck.
