Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Knicks Burned by Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. in Shooting Frenzy

It might be obvious, but the New York Knicks want their basketball palace of Madison Square Garden to serve as a threatening home-court advantage. But for Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., it was a safe haven and then some on Saturday afternoon. Hardaway made himself at home in the...
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies put on highlight mixtape in win over Detroit Pistons

Someone forgot to tell the Memphis Grizzlies that the NBA All-Star game isn't until February, and the festivities aren't being held in Detroit. Ja Morant flew down the court full speed in the third quarter before taking off outside of the restricted area and winding back for an emphatic slam that would've gotten a high grade in the Slam Dunk Contest. Then Morant pulled out an array of dribble moves in transition before finishing a layup...

