Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson drops truth bomb on New York getting wiped by Luka Doncic, Mavs
Friday night was extra special for Jalen Brunson as it was the first time he faced off against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, after his high-profile offseason transfer to the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it did not turn out as expected for Brunson and Co., with the Mavs making easy work of the Knicks in a 121-100 blowout.
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Ja Morant gets the better of former teammate De'Anthony Melton in Grizzlies win vs. 76ers
De'Anthony Melton was back. As the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers warmed up before the game, Melton stood at halfcourt with a big smile on his face. Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and other former Grizzlies teammates walked over to greet their former teammate. After a few hugs, laughs...
Yardbarker
Knicks Burned by Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. in Shooting Frenzy
It might be obvious, but the New York Knicks want their basketball palace of Madison Square Garden to serve as a threatening home-court advantage. But for Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., it was a safe haven and then some on Saturday afternoon. Hardaway made himself at home in the...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies put on highlight mixtape in win over Detroit Pistons
Someone forgot to tell the Memphis Grizzlies that the NBA All-Star game isn't until February, and the festivities aren't being held in Detroit. Ja Morant flew down the court full speed in the third quarter before taking off outside of the restricted area and winding back for an emphatic slam that would've gotten a high grade in the Slam Dunk Contest. Then Morant pulled out an array of dribble moves in transition before finishing a layup...
Mavs’ Luka Doncic, Knicks’ Jalen Brunson get brutally honest on facing each other after offseason split
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced off against Jalen Brunson for the first time since his offseason move to the New York Knicks. And sure enough, it was a weird moment for both sides. Doncic and Brunson admitted as much following Saturday’s showdown, with Luka himself noting that it’s...
Mavs vs. Jalen Brunson's Knicks Preview: Christian Wood OUT
The Mavs face a tough task in defending Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is facing his former team for the first time.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Mavs And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are facing off in Manhattan.
