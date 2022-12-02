Someone forgot to tell the Memphis Grizzlies that the NBA All-Star game isn't until February, and the festivities aren't being held in Detroit. Ja Morant flew down the court full speed in the third quarter before taking off outside of the restricted area and winding back for an emphatic slam that would've gotten a high grade in the Slam Dunk Contest. Then Morant pulled out an array of dribble moves in transition before finishing a layup...

