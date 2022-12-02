ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monument Police chief investigated for alleged racial slur

Sean Hemingway, the police chief for the town of Monument, and Town Manager Mike Foreman were investigated over the summer for their conduct at a restaurant that involved Hemingway confronting a patron and allegedly using “Hiroshima” as a racial epithet — an allegation Hemingway isn’t denying, according to documents obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.

