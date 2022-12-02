Read full article on original website
Noncentz
2d ago
Wut? You mean law enforcement dummies and media squawkers aren't going tell us how dangerous vigilantes are? How they are criminals themselves? Why you should only call a cop to solve a crime, since the "justice" system is so effective and honorable?
Reply(15)
23
Audrey Berger
2d ago
Fitting. He died where his morals layed. In the Ditch.
Reply(8)
92
Sunstar Burst
2d ago
The wage of sin.. Well he definitely got hispayment.😐👍🏾👍🏾
Reply(1)
49
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Virginia Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Told Boyfriend ‘I Feel Drugged’
“I’m literally in pain and pacing around the apartment,” Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend in the early hours of Oct. 30. “I’m shaking.”The pair were thousands of miles apart, with the 28-year-old Florence staying in an Airbnb in Mexico City with two friends, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall. The trio would be found dead hours after the unnerving messages were sent to Victor Day. On Thursday, the travelers’ deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a post-mortem analysis obtained by the Associated Press.Security guards at the apartment complex where the Americans had been staying in the neighborhood of...
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder
A Texas woman who killed her friend and then kidnapped her unborn child was sentenced to death Wednesday after juror deliberations lasted less than two hours, TXK Today reported. Six men and six women came to the final conclusion on the fate of 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, who was found guilty of capital murder last month over the grisly killing of 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her infant daughter in New Boston on Oct. 9, 2020. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock with a hammer and stabbed her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from the womb....
Former Playboy model accepts plea deal in beating death of doctor whose body was found in a car trunk near Lake Mead
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will take an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to court documents. Instead of pleading...
WATCH: Former transgender child suing doctors who mutilated her for malpractice
Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman, is suing the doctors she claims coerced her into harmful gender transition procedures in the name of affirmation when she was just a child.
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
'So many bodies scattered everywhere': Shocking scene where 25 sheriff's recruits were hit while running
SUV slams into 25 L.A. County Sheriff's Department cadets on Wednesday morning training run, critically injuring five and stunning South Whittier residents.
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never Arrived
LeShay Dungey, called Shay by her family and friends, is described as a loving and innocent young woman. Shay is always laughing, being silly, and has never been in any trouble. Shay has a large family who loves her. They are very concerned about her and have stated they will never stop searching for Shay.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County sheriff's detectives arrested Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation of a "massive dog fighting operation," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table
A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home
Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘There was a reason’: Man who had severed head, dismembered body in car sentenced
A man who led police on a chase in Las Vegas told the court “there was a reason” for killing a friend and driving around with his severed head and dismembered body in a truck. Eric Holland told the judge he was “truly remorseful” for killing Richard Miller....
FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged Friday in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.
