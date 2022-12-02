MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Times of clouds and sunshine across the area today. We will see a more seasonable day. Highs will be a few degrees either side of 60 across the region. Tonight clouds will stick around, with a breeze along the coastal areas. That will keep temperatures a little warmer, mid 40s for lows. Inland, we should see clouds start to clear out some, that will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. If clouds clear quicker, some inland areas, could be in the mid 30s. Be sure to bundle up as you head out to work or school Monday morning.

1 DAY AGO