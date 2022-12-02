Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warm up and a few showers
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonable temperatures today will warm to spring-like levels through the end of the week. A few showers will be possible Tuesday. Monday starts off with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the 40s. Through the day, sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and overcast skies by this evening. Despite the thickening clouds, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s in most areas.
Seasonable Day Across The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Times of clouds and sunshine across the area today. We will see a more seasonable day. Highs will be a few degrees either side of 60 across the region. Tonight clouds will stick around, with a breeze along the coastal areas. That will keep temperatures a little warmer, mid 40s for lows. Inland, we should see clouds start to clear out some, that will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. If clouds clear quicker, some inland areas, could be in the mid 30s. Be sure to bundle up as you head out to work or school Monday morning.
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
Winter Wonderland at The Beach event returns to Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is ready to kick off the holiday season with the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach event, according to a news release. The Winter Wonderland at The Beach Tree Lighting and Art Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Myrtle Beach […]
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be going bowling for the third straight season. It was announced Sunday that the Chants will face the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The matchup will mark the first time...
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today
Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
1 hurt, 4 displaced after Loris-area fire
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and four others were displaced after a fire in the Loris area early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road at around 2 a.m. The fire has since been put under control.
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
Celebrating Christmas with Florida style in the Village of Hemingway
Duane and Sherry Ellerbach have decorated their home for Christmas with a little bit of Florida style. Their home is located at 1082 Nash Loop in the Village of Hemingway. They decorated their palm trees while adding several Christmas trees to their yard. They added a couple of snowmen and accented it all with a row of candy canes.
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
1 hurt after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash that had traffic slowed in the Aynor area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road at around 10:50 a.m. for a wreck involving three vehicles.
