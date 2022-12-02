PM Prep-Segue

TWITTER SUSPENDS YE OVER SWASTIKA POST

UNDATED (AP) —Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” Musk tweeted that he tried his best and that Ye “again violated our rule against incitement to violence." Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Yesterday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

PATTI LABELLE REMEMBERS “PUNK BOY” ELTON JOHN NEW YORK (AP) - While Elton John is playing his last concerts on his farewell tour, Patti LaBelle is remembering him as the young man who stole her Tupperware. When John still was Reginald Dwight, he played piano for LaBelle’s band and she would feed him. When he finally made it big, he invited her to his concert in Philadelphia, and she asked who he was opening for. He said, “I’m not Reggie anymore. I’m Elton John.” Her first reaction was, “You punk boy. Give me back my Tupperware.” Years after that, he had put his rings on the piano, and when LaBelle pointed that he had left them behind, he said she could have them to replace her lost Tupperware. LaBelle appears in the holiday movie “A New Orleans Noel,” premiering tomorrow on Lifetime TV.

CHASTAIN WEARS WYNETTE'S CLOTHES FOR “GEORGE AND TAMMY”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jessica Chastain has a new respect for Tammy Wynette after walking in her shoes for the Showtime limited series “George and Tammy.” Chastain got to wear Wynette’s original stage clothes for the film. Co-star Michael Shannon, who portrays George Jones, was too tall to wear Jones’ clothes, so the wardrobe department made him his own suits. Shannon was horrified when he had to actually throw one of them on the roadside for a scene. He says it’s indicative of the headspace Jones got into when his life was spinning out of control. “George and Tammy” debuts today on Showtime.

BRITNEY SPEARS SONGS TO LAND ON BROADWAY, AGAIN

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. The musical’s progression is another step in the independence of Spears after her conservatorship case drew national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.

OSCAR-WINNING DOCUMENTARIAN JULIA REICHERT DIES

UNDATED (AP) — Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, has died. She was 76. Her family says she died Thursday night in Ohio from cancer. Reichert was often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichert told the stories of ordinary Americans like autoworkers as she did in 2009′s “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant." In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one with her partner Steven Bognar for “American Factory” in 2020.