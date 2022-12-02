PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Associated Press
TWITTER SUSPENDS YE OVER SWASTIKA POST

UNDATED (AP) —Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” Musk tweeted that he tried his best and that Ye “again violated our rule against incitement to violence." Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Yesterday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

PATTI LABELLE REMEMBERS “PUNK BOY” ELTON JOHN NEW YORK (AP) - While Elton John is playing his last concerts on his farewell tour, Patti LaBelle is remembering him as the young man who stole her Tupperware. When John still was Reginald Dwight, he played piano for LaBelle’s band and she would feed him. When he finally made it big, he invited her to his concert in Philadelphia, and she asked who he was opening for. He said, “I’m not Reggie anymore. I’m Elton John.” Her first reaction was, “You punk boy. Give me back my Tupperware.” Years after that, he had put his rings on the piano, and when LaBelle pointed that he had left them behind, he said she could have them to replace her lost Tupperware. LaBelle appears in the holiday movie “A New Orleans Noel,” premiering tomorrow on Lifetime TV.

CHASTAIN WEARS WYNETTE'S CLOTHES FOR “GEORGE AND TAMMY”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jessica Chastain has a new respect for Tammy Wynette after walking in her shoes for the Showtime limited series “George and Tammy.” Chastain got to wear Wynette’s original stage clothes for the film. Co-star Michael Shannon, who portrays George Jones, was too tall to wear Jones’ clothes, so the wardrobe department made him his own suits. Shannon was horrified when he had to actually throw one of them on the roadside for a scene. He says it’s indicative of the headspace Jones got into when his life was spinning out of control. “George and Tammy” debuts today on Showtime.

BRITNEY SPEARS SONGS TO LAND ON BROADWAY, AGAIN

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. The musical’s progression is another step in the independence of Spears after her conservatorship case drew national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.

OSCAR-WINNING DOCUMENTARIAN JULIA REICHERT DIES

UNDATED (AP) — Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, has died. She was 76. Her family says she died Thursday night in Ohio from cancer. Reichert was often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichert told the stories of ordinary Americans like autoworkers as she did in 2009′s “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant." In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one with her partner Steven Bognar for “American Factory” in 2020.

Leader Telegram

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:12 a.m. EST

Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Matt Damon playfully teased George Clooney and Sheryl Crow performed a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” for Amy Grant. Sean Penn called U2 “four scrappy Dublin punks,” and ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Knight, Clooney, Grant, León and U2 were feted during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors. Every year the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select...
Leader Telegram

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands but at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones feted for their lifetime of artistic contributions. Actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooney, groundbreaking composer and conductor Tania León, and contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant will join Knight, and the entire crew of U2 in being honored by the John F....
Leader Telegram

Today in History: December 4, the "Million Dollar Quartet"

Today in History Today is Sunday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2022. There are 27 days left in the year. Today’s Highlights in History: On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis. ...
Leader Telegram

TODAY IN HISTORY 12/05/22

Today is Monday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2022. There are 26 days left in the year. Today’s highlight in history On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95. On this date ...
Variety

Al Strobel, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 83

Al Strobel, an actor who was best known for his role as Phillip Gerard, the one-armed man on “Twin Peaks,” died Friday in Eugene, Ore. He was 83. “Twin Peaks” producer and frequent David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland released a statement on behalf of his family: “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” Strobel, who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17, was a mainstay across “Twin Peaks,” first appearing...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

