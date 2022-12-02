Man accused of firing gun at teen on Staten Island street; he’s charged with attempted murder

Read full article on original website
Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
Man and 7-year-old son struck by BB gun outside Meiers Corners kosher market: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man and his seven-year-old son shopping at Island Kosher in Meiers Corners Sunday afternoon were struck by a BB-gun fired from a passing vehicle after they exited the market, according to police and the victim. Police said a white man driving a Black...
Cops seek tips in shots fired; two homes damaged by gunfire in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in an incident where a gun was discharged more than a week ago in broad daylight in Mariners Harbor. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Netherland Avenue near Lockman Avenue, according to a wanted flyer posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed and a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Queens man who allegedly stabbed brother 12 times arrested in Florida, charged with murder: Report
Authorities arrested a Queens man in Florida, months after he was accused of fatally stabbing his brother over the summer, according to amNewYork. Henry Gutierrez, 31, was arrested and extradited from Florida in connection to the July 17 death of his brother, 53-year-old Oscar Gutierrez, police announced Friday. The outlet,...
NYPD searching for 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl who was last seen late last month. Lailonni Holland, a resident of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was last seen leaving her home at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Man, 36, stashed assault rifles under bed on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 36-year-old man from New Jersey stockpiled assault rifles and ammunition under a bed in West Brighton. Michael Yodice of Violet Circle in Howell was arrested after police recovered the weapons when they responded to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at a home owned by a woman known to him in the vicinity of Davis and Morrison avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Pointing to reduced sentences of 2 killers, Staten Island mob graveyard defendant asks for early release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite two previous attempts for a compassionate release that were shot down by a federal judge — including one earlier this year — a former mobster who committed two heinous murders more than 30 years ago is trying his luck again with a new petition.
Woman pleads guilty to $400K NYC pandemic hotel room COVID con: Report
A Brooklyn woman who ripped off the city of New York by selling what should have been free hotel rooms in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have her getaway from home. Chanette Lewis, 31, admitted to scamming city programs out of more than $400,000, according to NBC...
In request to judge, reputed Staten Island gang leader asks to attend slain dad’s funeral
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man reputed to be a gang leader by authorities — who is charged in a pair of murder cases on the borough’s North Shore — sought the mercy of a federal judge this week in the wake of his father’s murder.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
120th Precinct commander Tania Kinsella named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau, among 17 other NYPD appointments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD announced several new key appointments within police leadership on Friday — one involving a commanding officer on Staten Island. Inspector Tania Kinsella, currently the commander of the 120th Precinct, was named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau by Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
She was elegant, stylish . . . and a dedicated community volunteer. Jane Russo dies at 88.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jane Russo, 88, a generous community volunteer, devoted mother of three and wife of longtime Staten Island trial attorney Thomas J. Russo, died Wednesday at home in Oldwick, N.J. Born Jane Griffith in Manhattan on July 20, 1934, Mrs. Russo graduated from St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy...
‘Drag Story Hour’ at Staten Island Children’s Museum proceeds despite protest led by Artist Scott LoBaido
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protestors had their say Saturday in Livingston opposing a “Drag Story Hour” at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, but their jeers had little effect. In fact, the event’s organizer, Yun-Hee Proffit, said the protest, led by local artist Scott LoBaido, achieved the...
Long-awaited $2.4M sidewalk project coming to busy Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before leaving office following two decades in the state legislature, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) was able to secure one more major victory for the residents of the borough’s Mid-Island. On Friday, Cusick joined the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to announce a $2.4 million sidewalk...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 2, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Robert Cotugno, of Indio, Calif., who worked for the Port Authority for 39 years, advancing from a construction inspector to assistant resident engineer, died Nov. 27. Some of the projects he worked on included the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, Newark Airport, the PATH train station in Hoboken, N.J., the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the original World Trade Center complex. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
