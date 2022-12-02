Man accused of firing gun at teen on Staten Island street; he’s charged with attempted murder

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 36-year-old man from New Jersey stockpiled assault rifles and ammunition under a bed in West Brighton. Michael Yodice of Violet Circle in Howell was arrested after police recovered the weapons when they responded to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at a home owned by a woman known to him in the vicinity of Davis and Morrison avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.

3 DAYS AGO