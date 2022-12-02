Read full article on original website
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
Holiday Gridlock Alert: NYC closes off cars to traffic for three Sundays
It was the first of three Sundays the city will open up the streets to pedestrians this holiday season.
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
Long-awaited $2.4M sidewalk project coming to busy Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before leaving office following two decades in the state legislature, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) was able to secure one more major victory for the residents of the borough’s Mid-Island. On Friday, Cusick joined the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to announce a $2.4 million sidewalk...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
NY1
Fifth Avenue closed to traffic for the first time
It’s an unusual sight, hundreds of people walking in the middle of the street on Fifth Avenue. Sunday marked the first day of “Fifth Avenue For All.”. Mayor Eric Adams announced this plan back in November to turn the avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December.
Winter is coming: Here’s NYC Sanitation Department’s snow removal plan under new commissioner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow plan for the Island this winter under the direction of recently-appointed Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch includes brine applications, additional manpower and equipment, and the continuation of a re-imagined classification system for plowing city streets. This winter season will be the...
New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders have waited for years – across more than a decade that has spanned the term-limited services of mayors, city councilmembers and borough presidents – and now, finally, there is a bona fide design for the replacement of the beloved, defunct Cromwell Recreational Center. Not just a...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Cops seek tips in shots fired; two homes damaged by gunfire in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in an incident where a gun was discharged more than a week ago in broad daylight in Mariners Harbor. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Netherland Avenue near Lockman Avenue, according to a wanted flyer posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed and a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
His granddad dug ditches on Staten Island. He became its borough president. A visit with Ralph J. Lamberti.
He managed the staffs of a prison, a hospital, the Department of Motor Vehicles and even the local district of the Boy Scouts of America. It seems no job was too big or too small for this career civil servant with West Brighton roots whose style was to dig in and take charge.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
National Grid reps to explain environmental progress at Community Board 2 meeting Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Representatives from National Grid will discuss the energy provider’s efforts to reach the state’s clean energy targets during a public virtual Community Board 2 committee meeting on Monday. The Dec. 5 joint committee meeting of the Traffic, Transportation and Public Service committees will...
‘Drag Story Hour’ at Staten Island Children’s Museum proceeds despite protest led by Artist Scott LoBaido
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protestors had their say Saturday in Livingston opposing a “Drag Story Hour” at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, but their jeers had little effect. In fact, the event’s organizer, Yun-Hee Proffit, said the protest, led by local artist Scott LoBaido, achieved the...
