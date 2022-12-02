ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Fifth Avenue closed to traffic for the first time

It’s an unusual sight, hundreds of people walking in the middle of the street on Fifth Avenue. Sunday marked the first day of “Fifth Avenue For All.”. Mayor Eric Adams announced this plan back in November to turn the avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Cops seek tips in shots fired; two homes damaged by gunfire in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in an incident where a gun was discharged more than a week ago in broad daylight in Mariners Harbor. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Netherland Avenue near Lockman Avenue, according to a wanted flyer posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed and a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
