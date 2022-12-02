Here's What To Look Forward To On Netflix In 2023
Along with a new year comes a slew of new TV shows and movies premiering on Netflix !
You can expect a bunch of new content as well as some of your favorite shows returning for a new season, like Outer Banks , Ginny & Georgia and That 90s Show . Without further ado, here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2023:
Please note that some of these might be premiering beyond 2023.
Returning Shows
- Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)
- Big Mouth (Season 7)
- Black Mirror (Season 6)
- Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)
- Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
- Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
- Heartbreak High (Season 2)
- Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)
- Hilda (Season 3)
- History 101 (Season 2)
- Human Resources (Season 2)
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
- Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)
- Is It Cake? (Season 2)
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
- Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
- Love is Blind (Season 4 & 5)
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)
- Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)
- Masters of the Universe
- My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
- Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
- Next in Fashion (Season 2)
- Outer Banks (Season 3)
- Queer Eye (Season 7)
- Ratched (Season 2)
- Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
- Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)
- Sex Education (Season 4)
- Sex/Life (Season 2)
- Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
- Sonic Prime (Season 2)
- Sparking Joy (Season 2)
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
- The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
- The Circle (Season 5)
- The Creature Cases (Season 2)
- The Crown (Season 6)
- The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)
- The Sandman (New Episodes)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
- The Upshaws (Season 3)
- The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
- Top Boy (Season 5)
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
- Ultraman (Season 3)
- Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
- Virgin River (Season 5)
- You (Season 4)
- Young, Famous & African (Season 2)
New Shows
A Man in Full
- Starring: Jeff Daniels , Chanté Adams , Tom Pelphrey , Sarah Jones
- What it's about: In this Tom Wolfe novel adaptation, real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy but tries to keep his business going
Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Starring: Gordon Cormier , Ian Ousley , Kiawentiio , Dallas Liu
- What it's about: A live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series
Bodkin/On Record
- Starring: Will Forte , David Wilmot , Robyn Cara , Siobhán Cullen
- What it's about: Producers Barack and Michelle Obama help tell the story of three podcasters investigating the mysterious disappearance of three strangers
Freeridge
- Starring: Ciara Riley Wilson , Bryana Salaz , Shiv Pai , Keyla Monterroso Mejia
- What it's about: Revisit the fictional city of Freebridge in this On My Block revival
Kaos
- Starring: Jeff Goldblum , Janet McTeer , David Thewlis , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Cliff Curtis
- What it's about: Jeff Goldblum is Zeus in this dark comedy that reimagines Greek mythology
Kings of America
- Starring: Amy Adams , Glenn Close
- What it's about: The story of three powerful women with stories all related to Walmart
My Life With The Walter Boys
- Starring: Marc Blucas , Jaylan Evans , Corey Fogelmanis , Ashby Gentry , Sarah Rafferty , Zoe Soul
- What it's about: This Ali Novak novel comes to life in this coming-of-age series
Obliterated
- Starring: C. Thomas Howell , Shelley Hennig , Nick Zano , Lori Petty , Virginia Madsen
- What it's about: A special forces team celebrates deactivating a bomb that poses a deadly threat to Las Vegas when they discover the bomb they deactivated was a fake
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Starring: Michelle Fairley , Ruth Gemmell , Adjoa Andoh , Golda Rosheuvel
- What it's about: This Bridgerton spin-off goes back in time to look at the life of Queen Charlotte
The Night Agent
- Simone Kessell , Hong Chau , Richard Harmon , D.B. Woodside , Enrique Murciano , Rebecca Staab
- What it's about: A lowly FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House delves into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office
The Three-Body Problem
- Starring: Eliza González , Benedict Wong , Liam Cunningham , John Bradley , Tsai Chin
- What it's about: The creators of Game of Thrones tackle humanity's first contact with an alien civilzation
Utap
- Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Monica Barbaro
- What it's about: This spy adventure series explores a father and daughter who learn they've been working for the CIA for years
For a full list of new shows coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .
New Movies
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley : Eddie Murphy stars in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie
- BRZRKR : A live-action movie based on Keanu Reeves ' graphic novels
- Extraction 2 : Chris Hemsworth stars in the sequel
- Heart Of Stone : Gal Gadot stars in her own James Bond-esque film
- Havoc : Tom Hardy stars in this action thriller that follows a detective investigating a drug deal gone bad
- Luther : Idris Elba stars in this James Bond-esque movie based on the British series
- Rustin : Chris Rock stars in this biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
- Maestro : Bradley Cooper stars in this biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein
- Our Man from Jersey : This action film stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlburg
- Pain Hustlers : Chris Evans and Emily Blunt find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy in Florida
- Players : Gina Rodriguez , Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in this rom-com about a sportswriter falling in love with a player
- Reptile : Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in this detective movie
- Sky Kids: Armageddon : Another Sky Kids movie is coming to Netflix
- The Electric State : Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this post-apocalyptic film set in 1997
- The Helicopter Heist : Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this heist film
- The Homeless World Cup : A real-world organization runs a soccer tournament for the homeless
- The Mothership : Halle Berry is back with a sci-fi movie where she makes an interesting discovery
- The Pale Blue Eye : Christian Bale stars in this film about Edgar Allen Poe
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar : Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this Roald Dahl story
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story : An all-star cast ( Amy Schumer , Melissa McCarthy , James Marsden , Hugh Grant ) star in this Jeffrey Seinfeld -directed comedy about the origin of the Pop-Tart
- You People : Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy star in this romantic comedy
For a full list of new movies coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .
Source: What's On Netflix
