Here's What To Look Forward To On Netflix In 2023

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Netflix

Along with a new year comes a slew of new TV shows and movies premiering on Netflix !

You can expect a bunch of new content as well as some of your favorite shows returning for a new season, like Outer Banks , Ginny & Georgia and That 90s Show . Without further ado, here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2023:

Please note that some of these might be premiering beyond 2023.

Returning Shows

  • Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)
  • Big Mouth (Season 7)
  • Black Mirror (Season 6)
  • Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)
  • Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)
  • Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  • Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 2)
  • Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)
  • Hilda (Season 3)
  • History 101 (Season 2)
  • Human Resources (Season 2)
  • Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
  • Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)
  • Is It Cake? (Season 2)
  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
  • Love is Blind (Season 4 & 5)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)
  • Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)
  • Masters of the Universe
  • My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  • Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
  • Next in Fashion (Season 2)
  • Outer Banks (Season 3)
  • Queer Eye (Season 7)
  • Ratched (Season 2)
  • Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
  • Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)
  • Sex Education (Season 4)
  • Sex/Life (Season 2)
  • Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
  • Sonic Prime (Season 2)
  • Sparking Joy (Season 2)
  • Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
  • Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
  • The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
  • The Circle (Season 5)
  • The Creature Cases (Season 2)
  • The Crown (Season 6)
  • The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)
  • The Sandman (New Episodes)
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
  • The Upshaws (Season 3)
  • The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
  • Top Boy (Season 5)
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
  • Ultraman (Season 3)
  • Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • Virgin River (Season 5)
  • You (Season 4)
  • Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

New Shows

A Man in Full

  • Starring: Jeff Daniels , Chanté Adams , Tom Pelphrey , Sarah Jones
  • What it's about: In this Tom Wolfe novel adaptation, real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy but tries to keep his business going

Avatar: The Last Airbender

  • Starring: Gordon Cormier , Ian Ousley , Kiawentiio , Dallas Liu
  • What it's about: A live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series

Bodkin/On Record

  • Starring: Will Forte , David Wilmot , Robyn Cara , Siobhán Cullen
  • What it's about: Producers Barack and Michelle Obama help tell the story of three podcasters investigating the mysterious disappearance of three strangers

Freeridge

  • Starring: Ciara Riley Wilson , Bryana Salaz , Shiv Pai , Keyla Monterroso Mejia
  • What it's about: Revisit the fictional city of Freebridge in this On My Block revival

Kaos

  • Starring: Jeff Goldblum , Janet McTeer , David Thewlis , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Cliff Curtis
  • What it's about: Jeff Goldblum is Zeus in this dark comedy that reimagines Greek mythology

Kings of America

  • Starring: Amy Adams , Glenn Close
  • What it's about: The story of three powerful women with stories all related to Walmart

My Life With The Walter Boys

  • Starring: Marc Blucas , Jaylan Evans , Corey Fogelmanis , Ashby Gentry , Sarah Rafferty , Zoe Soul
  • What it's about: This Ali Novak novel comes to life in this coming-of-age series

Obliterated

  • Starring: C. Thomas Howell , Shelley Hennig , Nick Zano , Lori Petty , Virginia Madsen
  • What it's about: A special forces team celebrates deactivating a bomb that poses a deadly threat to Las Vegas when they discover the bomb they deactivated was a fake

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Starring: Michelle Fairley , Ruth Gemmell , Adjoa Andoh , Golda Rosheuvel
  • What it's about: This Bridgerton spin-off goes back in time to look at the life of Queen Charlotte

The Night Agent

  • Simone Kessell , Hong Chau , Richard Harmon , D.B. Woodside , Enrique Murciano , Rebecca Staab
  • What it's about: A lowly FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House delves into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office

The Three-Body Problem

  • Starring: Eliza González , Benedict Wong , Liam Cunningham , John Bradley , Tsai Chin
  • What it's about: The creators of Game of Thrones tackle humanity's first contact with an alien civilzation

Utap

  • Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Monica Barbaro
  • What it's about: This spy adventure series explores a father and daughter who learn they've been working for the CIA for years

For a full list of new shows coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

New Movies

  • Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley : Eddie Murphy stars in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie
  • BRZRKR : A live-action movie based on Keanu Reeves ' graphic novels
  • Extraction 2 : Chris Hemsworth stars in the sequel
  • Heart Of Stone : Gal Gadot stars in her own James Bond-esque film
  • Havoc : Tom Hardy stars in this action thriller that follows a detective investigating a drug deal gone bad
  • Luther : Idris Elba stars in this James Bond-esque movie based on the British series
  • Rustin : Chris Rock stars in this biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
  • Maestro : Bradley Cooper stars in this biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein
  • Our Man from Jersey : This action film stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlburg
  • Pain Hustlers : Chris Evans and Emily Blunt find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy in Florida
  • Players : Gina Rodriguez , Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis star in this rom-com about a sportswriter falling in love with a player
  • Reptile : Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in this detective movie
  • Sky Kids: Armageddon : Another Sky Kids movie is coming to Netflix
  • The Electric State : Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this post-apocalyptic film set in 1997
  • The Helicopter Heist : Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this heist film
  • The Homeless World Cup : A real-world organization runs a soccer tournament for the homeless
  • The Mothership : Halle Berry is back with a sci-fi movie where she makes an interesting discovery
  • The Pale Blue Eye : Christian Bale stars in this film about Edgar Allen Poe
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar : Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this Roald Dahl story
  • Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story : An all-star cast ( Amy Schumer , Melissa McCarthy , James Marsden , Hugh Grant ) star in this Jeffrey Seinfeld -directed comedy about the origin of the Pop-Tart
  • You People : Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy star in this romantic comedy

For a full list of new movies coming to Netflix and their descriptions, click here .

Source: What's On Netflix

