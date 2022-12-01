Read full article on original website
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Even through the rain the McAllen parade had a great outcome
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday night’s rain did not put a damper on the fun at the McAllen holiday parade. Thousands of people still turned out to see the 56 floats, 32 balloons, and 13 marching bands. “We never saw anybody leave. It was just fantastic,” Assistant City...
McAllen Holiday Parade brings in Christmas cheer after rainy start
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade had a rainy start Saturday night with celebrity hosts, illuminated floats, and McAllen’s musical folks. Despite the rain on McAllen’s parade, NBC 23 and CBS 4 crews had a blast covering the South Pole of Texas’ event. Even through the wet conditions, the crowd’s spirits could […]
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
Historic Raymondville church needs new roof and seeks community’s help
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is turning to the community for help in raising money. Fundraising efforts are underway to help the 70-year-old church recover from damages to the roof. “We’re trying to see if we can raise funds for our insurance,” Irma Garcia Perrin, a Saint Anthony Catholic Church parishioner, told […]
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
Low pressure or no water: McAllen utility crew works near 2nd and Hackberry
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility advised that residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all today while crews work in the area. Areas affected by the work are S 2nd St to N 4th Hackberry Ave until further notice. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.
McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
Road closures expected through Saturday around McAllen Holiday Parade
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Continued lane and road closures are expected between Thursday and Saturday in preparation for the McAllen Holiday Parade. The City of McAllen Traffic and Engineering staff require road closures along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard in preparation for the parade. From noon Friday the outer lanes along […]
McAllen native Raúl Castillo stars in LGBTQ drama ‘The Inspection’
The film follows Marine recruits during the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era.
Hidalgo County to offer COVID-19 testing clinic
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services announced it will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic this month. The Health Department is offering appointments for testing at its Alamo clinic, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105. COVID-19 testing results will be available within 15 minutes of testing, a […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Pikachu waffles and Naruto noodles wins this week’s Food 4 Thought Top Performer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient is Mokai Sushi & More.
txmusic.com
Championship Season in Mariachi County
On a hot Monday in late August 2021, Marcos Zárate was starting his second week as the lead director of the mariachi program at Rio Grande City High School. In his practice room, 17 students in jeans and school T-shirts stood in a half-circle, playing songs from memory. Dozens of trophies lined one wall, and across another, someone had hung a cheery hand-painted banner spelling out the team’s name, “Mariachi Cascabel.” The pandemic had kept the young musicians home the past 18 months, and now, fresh out of lockdown, they were eager to play as a group again — to feel the adrenaline rush and transformation that came with being on a stage.
Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
utrgvrider.com
Graduate student turned pro boxer
Graduate student Eduardo Guerra will compete in his first televised professional boxing bout, a rematch against his last opponent, Nick Molina, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Payne Arena in Hidalgo. Their first bout was Sept. 10 and resulted in a draw, 38-38. “They called me a few weeks ago,...
KRGV
Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99
Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
KRGV
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning
The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target. “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”
Weslaco PD: ‘Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations across the city
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after stealing several Christmas decorations across the city, police said. After several reports of stolen Christmas items, Weslaco Police Department was “working a case against the Grinch”, in which they identified 43-year-old, Weslaco native, Joel Pedraza, as the alleged thief, police told ValleyCentral on Saturday. […]
