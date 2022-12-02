Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: Conspiracies Begin To Take Shape In ‘Castle Full Of Blackbirds’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Castle Full Of Blackbirds #3, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Angela Slatter, artist Valeria Burzo, colorist Michelle Madsen. ‘Sara May expands her magical education in bigger but riskier ways as her lessons take a turn for the dangerous. And...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #9 From DC Comics
“Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince’s parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They’re actually there to visit Grandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?”
comicon.com
An Origin Most Tragic: Reviewing ‘Stillwater’ #16
‘Stillwater’ expands the horror and human experience explorations of this series through the use of a perfectly constructed flashback issue, capturing the energy and tone of the Civil War era it taps into. A powerful tragedy wrapped up in stunning tangible visuals that allow us to stand beside the point of view character and feel her pain. Truly a powerful encapsulation of the energy that makes this title so unique and intriguing.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
comicon.com
Preview: Chasing Goblins From Punk Show To Occult Auction In ‘Hellboy In Love’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Hellboy In Love #2, dropping Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. ‘Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia’s stolen artifacts in this fun...
comicon.com
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 6
One of the keys in creating a superhero story is forming strong relationships between the hero and villain. They don’t have to be strangers, and if the hero and villain have some sort of connection, it makes the drama of their conflict all the more meaningful. This past week’s episode of Titans really showcased just what’s in store as Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) finally took a turn towards villainy.
comicon.com
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer showcases a deadly new threat to Optimus Prime
A first look at the seventh Transformers movie is finally here
wegotthiscovered.com
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle
At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake # 185: The Beauty Of Sequential Art
Art For Art’s Sake – spreading the sequential love around this week…. Marguerite Sauvage – new Judge Dredd cover work…. Kevin Wada’s variant cover for A.X.E.: Starfox #1. Paul Smith – Doctor Strange. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132 – Peejay Catacutan. Kamome Shirahama –...
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed sci-fi blockbuster repels alien invaders on the Netflix Top 10 in 52 nations
The pandemic has seen Hollywood shut out of China like never before, and as a result, it’s taken a while for international audiences to discover the nation’s in-house blockbuster epics. Based on how audiences are reacting to Warriors of Future so far, it looks as though Netflix has made a shrewd move in acquiring the international distribution rights.
comicon.com
The Nightshift Of Cosmic Horror–Watch The ‘Six Guys’ Animated Short
Six Guys is an animated horror short by Ripley Howarth inspired by the works of Junji Ito and Charlie Kaufman. This film is a slow-burn that really kicks into high gear once the protagonist encounters the personification of Time. Horror in animation can be hit or miss, but Howarth uses the imperfections of the art form to their advantage. Six Guys is truly unsettling.
comicon.com
First Look: Writer Rich Douek Joins Jed Mackay For New Arc In ‘Magic’ #21
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #21, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay and Rich Douek, artists Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, and Alberto Locatelli, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio, Natalia Nesterenko,and Francesco Segala, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘While our planeswalker heroes enjoy a time of...
comicon.com
Z2 Comics And Swedish Metal Band Amon Amarth Announce New Graphic Novel And Board Game – ‘The Great Heathen Army’
More metal comics coming from Z2 Comics, this time in collaboration with Swedish metal band Amon Amarth, with a combination of graphic novel and board game…. The graphic novel The Great Heathen Army sees Amon Amarth join writer Dan Watters and artist Ario Murti to, as Z2 put it, “unleash a mighty war yawp” where Viking armies and Anglo-Saxon kingdoms clash in the 9th-Century.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
comicon.com
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
comicon.com
Netflix’s Anime Gets A Graphic Novel Adaption: Previewing ‘The Idhun Chronicle: The Resistance’
Written by Laura Gallego, Andres Carrien Moratinos. “Experience the hit anime Netflix show as a graphic novel series!. Alsan, now Alexander, has returned to Earth and wants to re-organize the Resistance. He must locate Jack and Victoria and prepare them to fight. What dangerous adventures will they be involved in this time? The graphic novel based on Laura Gallego’s books continues on in the fight for peace in the world of Idhun.”
Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’
“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
TechRadar
The Witcher showrunner 'fully understands' fan concerns over Henry Cavill's departure
The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich says she "fully understands" why fans are furious over Henry Cavill's forthcoming departure. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Witcher: Blood Origin's UK junket, Hissrich said she sympathised with viewers over Cavill leaving the hit Netflix show. However, Hissrich simultaneously appealed to fans to stick with the TV series, even if Cavill won't be part of its cast for much longer.
